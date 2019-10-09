Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - October 8, 2019
Oct 09, 2019, 00:03 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ -
Tuesday 08/10/2019
LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $17 million
LottoMax MAIN Draw
18, 24, 31, 38, 44, 46 & 50 Bonus 40
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 3-H, A-H, 9-D, K-H, 8-D.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGADICE LOTTO:
6, 7, 10, 11, 19 & 31 Bonus 30.
PICK-2: 8 7
PICK-3: 9 3 2
PICK-4: 4 2 8 0
ENCORE: 7122618
DAILY KENO
1, 2, 4, 7, 11, 25, 26, 27, 34, 36,
37, 43, 47, 50, 52, 65, 66, 67, 69, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 7 8
PICK-3: 0 2 6
PICK-4: 2 1 4 2
ENCORE: 2798124
DAILY KENO
2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, 21, 24, 31, 33,
37, 40, 41, 45, 51, 57, 60, 63, 64, 67.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
CEDAR
|
CURLING
|
MOUNTAINS
|
PINE
|
PRAIRIES
|
TOQUE
