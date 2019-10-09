Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - October 8, 2019

News provided by

OLG Winners

Oct 09, 2019, 00:03 ET

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ -

Tuesday 08/10/2019

LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $17 million

LottoMax MAIN Draw
18, 24, 31, 38, 44, 46 & 50 Bonus 40

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 3-H, A-H, 9-D, K-H, 8-D.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
6, 7, 10, 11, 19 & 31 Bonus 30.

PICK-2: 8 7

PICK-3: 9 3 2

PICK-4: 4 2 8 0

ENCORE: 7122618

DAILY KENO
1, 2, 4, 7, 11, 25, 26, 27, 34, 36,
37, 43, 47, 50, 52, 65, 66, 67, 69, 70.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 7 8

PICK-3: 0 2 6

PICK-4: 2 1 4 2

ENCORE: 2798124

DAILY KENO

2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, 21, 24, 31, 33,
37, 40, 41, 45, 51, 57, 60, 63, 64, 67.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS

CEDAR

CURLING

MOUNTAINS

PINE

PRAIRIES

TOQUE

© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716

Related Links

www.olg.ca

Organization Profile

OLG Winners

You just read:

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - October 8, 2019

News provided by

OLG Winners

Oct 09, 2019, 00:03 ET