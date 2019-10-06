Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - October 5, 2019

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2019 /CNW/ -

Saturday 05/10/2019

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $21 millions

14, 15, 35, 38, 42 & 46 Bonus 12

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize

71985859-01

ONTARIO 49

12, 24, 25, 26, 32 & 35. Bonus 20.

LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $1,800,000

2, 3, 5, 14, 22 & 33. Bonus 41.

Early Bird: 5, 21, 26 & 37.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 6-D, 2-D, A-S, 7-S, 3-H.

Legend: C = CLUB, H = HEART, S = SPADE, D = DIAMOND

J = JACK, Q = QUEEN, K = KING, A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO

4, 15, 20, 26, 31 & 36 Bonus 8.

PICK-2: 7 0

PICK-3: 6 3 2

PICK-4: 5 2 9 0

ENCORE: 1253125

DAILY KENO

3, 4, 6, 16, 26, 30, 31, 34, 36, 37,

38, 39, 42, 44, 48, 49, 53, 54, 55, 56.



MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 9 4

PICK-3: 0 9 1

PICK-4: 3 7 1 3

ENCORE: 4619415

DAILY KENO

7, 9, 12, 15, 21, 24, 28, 30, 34, 35,

37, 39, 42, 46, 48, 54, 57, 60, 62, 68.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: CANADIAN THINGS PINE POUTINE SHOVEL SNOW TOBOGGAN WINTER

© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716

Related Links

www.olg.ca

