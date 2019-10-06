Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - October 5, 2019
Oct 06, 2019, 00:10 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2019 /CNW/ -
Saturday 05/10/2019
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $21 millions
14, 15, 35, 38, 42 & 46 Bonus 12
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
71985859-01
ONTARIO 49
12, 24, 25, 26, 32 & 35. Bonus 20.
LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $1,800,000
2, 3, 5, 14, 22 & 33. Bonus 41.
Early Bird: 5, 21, 26 & 37.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 6-D, 2-D, A-S, 7-S, 3-H.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
4, 15, 20, 26, 31 & 36 Bonus 8.
PICK-2: 7 0
PICK-3: 6 3 2
PICK-4: 5 2 9 0
ENCORE: 1253125
DAILY KENO
3, 4, 6, 16, 26, 30, 31, 34, 36, 37,
38, 39, 42, 44, 48, 49, 53, 54, 55, 56.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 9 4
PICK-3: 0 9 1
PICK-4: 3 7 1 3
ENCORE: 4619415
DAILY KENO
7, 9, 12, 15, 21, 24, 28, 30, 34, 35,
37, 39, 42, 46, 48, 54, 57, 60, 62, 68.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
|
PINE
|
POUTINE
|
SHOVEL
|
SNOW
|
TOBOGGAN
|
WINTER
© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
