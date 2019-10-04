Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - October 4, 2019

Friday  04/10/2019

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: K-D, 3-D, K-H, 10-C, 10-S.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
10, 11, 23, 26, 36 & 38 Bonus 6.

PICK-2: 4 8

PICK-3: 7 9 8

PICK-4: 3 5 6 5

ENCORE: 0728661

DAILY KENO
2,  8,  9, 12, 15, 17, 23, 25, 27, 33,
37, 39, 49, 50, 52, 59, 65, 66, 67, 70.

MidDay lottery winning numbers 

PICK-2: 0  6

PICK-3: 3  9   4

PICK-4: 4  4   2   1

ENCORE: 1828087

DAILY KENO
10, 15, 18, 20, 23, 24, 29, 30, 32, 33,
34, 38, 40, 42, 43, 48, 50, 51, 61, 65.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS

BEARS

DEER

FOREST

MOUNTAINS

SHOVEL

TOBOGGAN

