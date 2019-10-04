Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - October 4, 2019

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ -



Friday 04/10/2019

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: K-D, 3-D, K-H, 10-C, 10-S.

Legend: C = CLUB, H = HEART, S = SPADE, D = DIAMOND

J = JACK, Q = QUEEN, K = KING, A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO

10, 11, 23, 26, 36 & 38 Bonus 6.

PICK-2: 4 8

PICK-3: 7 9 8

PICK-4: 3 5 6 5

ENCORE: 0728661

DAILY KENO

2, 8, 9, 12, 15, 17, 23, 25, 27, 33,

37, 39, 49, 50, 52, 59, 65, 66, 67, 70.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 0 6

PICK-3: 3 9 4

PICK-4: 4 4 2 1

ENCORE: 1828087

DAILY KENO

10, 15, 18, 20, 23, 24, 29, 30, 32, 33,

34, 38, 40, 42, 43, 48, 50, 51, 61, 65.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: CANADIAN THINGS BEARS DEER FOREST MOUNTAINS SHOVEL TOBOGGAN

© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

OLG Winners

For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716

