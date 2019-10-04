Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - October 4, 2019
Oct 04, 2019, 23:50 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ -
Friday 04/10/2019
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: K-D, 3-D, K-H, 10-C, 10-S.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
10, 11, 23, 26, 36 & 38 Bonus 6.
PICK-2: 4 8
PICK-3: 7 9 8
PICK-4: 3 5 6 5
ENCORE: 0728661
DAILY KENO
2, 8, 9, 12, 15, 17, 23, 25, 27, 33,
37, 39, 49, 50, 52, 59, 65, 66, 67, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 0 6
PICK-3: 3 9 4
PICK-4: 4 4 2 1
ENCORE: 1828087
DAILY KENO
10, 15, 18, 20, 23, 24, 29, 30, 32, 33,
34, 38, 40, 42, 43, 48, 50, 51, 61, 65.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
|
BEARS
|
DEER
|
FOREST
|
MOUNTAINS
|
SHOVEL
|
TOBOGGAN
