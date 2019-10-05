Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - October 4, 2019 Français
Oct 05, 2019, 00:50 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ -
Friday 04/10/2019
LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $65 million
LottoMax MAIN Draw
20, 31, 35, 36, 39, 42 & 44 Bonus 23
MAXMILLION:
01, 13, 17, 21, 27, 33 & 48
03, 07, 12, 17, 45, 47 & 49
03, 11, 12, 30, 34, 41 & 45
04, 19, 26, 33, 34, 44 & 49
07, 16, 18, 34, 35, 39 & 46
08, 09, 12, 23, 28, 40 & 47
08, 17, 18, 21, 26, 37 & 40
10, 11, 12, 26, 40, 45 & 48
