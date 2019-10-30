Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - October 30, 2019 Français
Oct 30, 2019, 23:58 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 30/10/2019
Lotto 6/49 estimated jackpot $9 million
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
23, 30, 33, 34, 41 & 45 Bonus No 31
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
53778445-01
ONTARIO 49
1, 6, 15, 21, 24 & 33. Bonus 47
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: J-D, 8-C, 5-C, Q-D, A-S.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
13, 27, 28, 31, 34 & 37 Bonus 19
PICK-2: 0 0
PICK-3: 2 0 1
PICK-4: 7 8 8 3
ENCORE: 2799117
DAILY KENO
1, 6, 7, 9, 10, 17, 24, 25, 29, 31,
35, 37, 40, 42, 45, 47, 59, 60, 63, 68.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 3 9
PICK-3: 8 0 5
PICK-4: 0 6 8 2
ENCORE: 2892481
DAILY KENO
4, 7, 10, 12, 18, 20, 21, 23, 25, 28,
30, 31, 36, 39, 44, 51, 53, 54, 65, 68.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
|
COTTAGE
|
INUKSHUK
|
MOOSE
|
SALMON
|
SNOWMOBILE
|
TOBOGGAN
© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716
Share this article