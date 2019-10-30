Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - October 30, 2019 Français

Wednesday 30/10/2019

Lotto 6/49 estimated jackpot $9 million

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
23, 30, 33, 34, 41 & 45 Bonus No 31

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
53778445-01

ONTARIO 49
1, 6, 15, 21, 24 & 33. Bonus 47


POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: J-D, 8-C, 5-C, Q-D, A-S.

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
13, 27, 28, 31, 34 & 37 Bonus 19

PICK-2: 0 0

PICK-3: 2 0 1

PICK-4: 7 8 8 3

ENCORE: 2799117

DAILY KENO 
1,  6,  7,  9, 10, 17, 24, 25, 29, 31,
35, 37, 40, 42, 45, 47, 59, 60, 63, 68.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2:  3   9

PICK-3:  8   0   5

PICK-4:  0   6   8   2

ENCORE: 2892481

DAILY KENO
4,  7, 10, 12, 18, 20, 21, 23, 25, 28,
30, 31, 36, 39, 44, 51, 53, 54, 65, 68.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS

COTTAGE

INUKSHUK

MOOSE

SALMON

SNOWMOBILE

TOBOGGAN

