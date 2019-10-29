Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - October 29, 2019 Français

Tuesday 29/10/2019

LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $20 million

LottoMax MAIN Draw
10, 17, 18, 22, 23, 25 & 34 Bonus 37

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 4-D, 2-D, 2-H, J-S, 9-S.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
5, 10, 19, 20, 21 & 38 Bonus 35.

PICK-2: 5 9

PICK-3: 3 7 7

PICK-4: 9 3 4 9

ENCORE: 2728560

DAILY KENO
4,  5,  6,  7, 13, 17, 19, 23, 32, 33,
38, 40, 42, 46, 47, 48, 50, 52, 63, 66.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2:  8   0

PICK-3:  4   3   0

PICK-4:  7   2   3   6

ENCORE: 9420919

DAILY KENO
3,  7, 16, 19, 26, 28, 31, 33, 38, 39,
40, 45, 46, 54, 55, 57, 60, 61, 63, 66.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS

BEARS

CURLING

FREEDOM

HOCKEY

MITTENS

PRAIRIES

© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

