Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - October 29, 2019

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW/ -

Tuesday 29/10/2019

LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $20 million

LottoMax MAIN Draw

10, 17, 18, 22, 23, 25 & 34 Bonus 37

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 4-D, 2-D, 2-H, J-S, 9-S.

Legend: C = CLUB, H = HEART, S = SPADE, D = DIAMOND

J = JACK, Q = QUEEN, K = KING, A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO

5, 10, 19, 20, 21 & 38 Bonus 35.



PICK-2: 5 9



PICK-3: 3 7 7



PICK-4: 9 3 4 9



ENCORE: 2728560



DAILY KENO

4, 5, 6, 7, 13, 17, 19, 23, 32, 33,

38, 40, 42, 46, 47, 48, 50, 52, 63, 66.



MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 8 0



PICK-3: 4 3 0



PICK-4: 7 2 3 6



ENCORE: 9420919



DAILY KENO

3, 7, 16, 19, 26, 28, 31, 33, 38, 39,

40, 45, 46, 54, 55, 57, 60, 61, 63, 66.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS BEARS CURLING FREEDOM HOCKEY MITTENS PRAIRIES

© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716

Related Links

www.olg.ca

