Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - October 29, 2019
Oct 29, 2019, 23:51 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW/ -
Tuesday 29/10/2019
LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $20 million
LottoMax MAIN Draw
10, 17, 18, 22, 23, 25 & 34 Bonus 37
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 4-D, 2-D, 2-H, J-S, 9-S.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
5, 10, 19, 20, 21 & 38 Bonus 35.
PICK-2: 5 9
PICK-3: 3 7 7
PICK-4: 9 3 4 9
ENCORE: 2728560
DAILY KENO
4, 5, 6, 7, 13, 17, 19, 23, 32, 33,
38, 40, 42, 46, 47, 48, 50, 52, 63, 66.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 8 0
PICK-3: 4 3 0
PICK-4: 7 2 3 6
ENCORE: 9420919
DAILY KENO
3, 7, 16, 19, 26, 28, 31, 33, 38, 39,
40, 45, 46, 54, 55, 57, 60, 61, 63, 66.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
BEARS
|
CURLING
|
FREEDOM
|
HOCKEY
|
MITTENS
|
PRAIRIES
© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716
