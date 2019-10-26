Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - October 25, 2019

OLG Winners

Oct 26, 2019, 00:18 ET

TORONTO, Oct. 25 2019 /CNW/ -

Friday 25/10/2019

LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $15 million

LottoMax MAIN Draw
06, 11, 16, 18, 23, 26 & 40. Bonus 45

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 4-S, J-S, 8-D, 5-S, 9-S.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND
 

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
4, 5, 10, 17, 23 & 32 Bonus 3.

PICK-2:  1   1

PICK-3:  3   0   1

PICK-4:  8   6   2   1

ENCORE: 6121887

DAILY KENO
 5, 10, 14, 22, 23, 29, 33, 34, 36, 38,
39, 41, 44, 45, 47, 48, 49, 51, 52, 57.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 0  2

PICK-3: 5  1  4

PICK-4: 3  9  0  0

ENCORE: 2579053

DAILY KENO
 2,  5,  7, 11, 16, 18, 24, 29, 30, 32,
34, 35, 39, 42, 44, 45, 49, 51, 67, 68.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS

BEARS  

COTTAGE  

LACROSSE  

PRAIRIES  

SKIING  

WINTER  

