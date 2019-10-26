Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - October 25, 2019
Oct 26, 2019, 00:18 ET
Friday 25/10/2019
LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $15 million
LottoMax MAIN Draw
06, 11, 16, 18, 23, 26 & 40. Bonus 45
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 4-S, J-S, 8-D, 5-S, 9-S.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
4, 5, 10, 17, 23 & 32 Bonus 3.
PICK-2: 1 1
PICK-3: 3 0 1
PICK-4: 8 6 2 1
ENCORE: 6121887
DAILY KENO
5, 10, 14, 22, 23, 29, 33, 34, 36, 38,
39, 41, 44, 45, 47, 48, 49, 51, 52, 57.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 0 2
PICK-3: 5 1 4
PICK-4: 3 9 0 0
ENCORE: 2579053
DAILY KENO
2, 5, 7, 11, 16, 18, 24, 29, 30, 32,
34, 35, 39, 42, 44, 45, 49, 51, 67, 68.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
BEARS
|
COTTAGE
|
LACROSSE
|
PRAIRIES
|
SKIING
|
WINTER
