Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - October 24, 2019

Oct 24, 2019, 23:48 ET

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ -

Thursday 24/10/2019

Daily Grand Regular Draw
03, 13, 16, 19, 40 Grand No 05

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 2-S, 8-D, 2-D, J-S, J-C.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
6, 12, 23, 25, 32 & 36 Bonus 39.

PICK-2: 9 3

PICK-3: 2 0 1

PICK-4: 2 9 9 8

ENCORE: 6570759

DAILY KENO
5,  7, 10, 14, 16, 17, 22, 23, 26, 29,
35, 36, 41, 45, 49, 58, 59, 60, 67, 68.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 5  4

PICK-3: 4  4   7

PICK-4: 5  1   0   8

ENCORE: 9862147

DAILY KENO
4,  8,  9, 13, 19, 24, 27, 28, 31, 33,
34, 37, 46, 48, 54, 59, 60, 62, 64, 68.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS.

BEAVER

FISH

FOREST

MITTENS

SALMON

WINTER

© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

