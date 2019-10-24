Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - October 24, 2019 Français
Oct 24, 2019, 23:48 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ -
Thursday 24/10/2019
Daily Grand Regular Draw
03, 13, 16, 19, 40 Grand No 05
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 2-S, 8-D, 2-D, J-S, J-C.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
6, 12, 23, 25, 32 & 36 Bonus 39.
PICK-2: 9 3
PICK-3: 2 0 1
PICK-4: 2 9 9 8
ENCORE: 6570759
DAILY KENO
5, 7, 10, 14, 16, 17, 22, 23, 26, 29,
35, 36, 41, 45, 49, 58, 59, 60, 67, 68.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 5 4
PICK-3: 4 4 7
PICK-4: 5 1 0 8
ENCORE: 9862147
DAILY KENO
4, 8, 9, 13, 19, 24, 27, 28, 31, 33,
34, 37, 46, 48, 54, 59, 60, 62, 64, 68.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
BEAVER
|
FISH
|
FOREST
|
MITTENS
|
SALMON
|
WINTER
© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716
Share this article