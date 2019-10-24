Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - October 23, 2019
Oct 24, 2019, 00:07 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 23/10/2019
Lotto 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
11, 13, 24, 28, 40 & 46 Bonus No 44
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
51684258-02
ONTARIO 49
2, 9, 15, 37, 46 & 49. Bonus 40
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: Q-S, K-D, 8-D, Q-D, 3-S.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
2, 15, 25, 26, 34 & 38 Bonus 17
PICK-2: 9 5
PICK-3: 0 8 0
PICK-4: 4 8 6 8
ENCORE: 1550591
DAILY KENO
3, 4, 14, 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 29, 31,
32, 36, 41, 47, 49, 56, 59, 60, 67, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 5 5
PICK-3: 1 3 4
PICK-4: 0 8 6 1
ENCORE: 5284315
DAILY KENO
2, 6, 10, 11, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 28,
33, 37, 40, 47, 48, 54, 57, 58, 64, 66.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
|
BEARS
|
CURLING
|
DONUTS
|
MITTENS
|
MOOSE
|
PADDLE
