Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - October 23, 2019

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 23/10/2019

Lotto 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw

11, 13, 24, 28, 40 & 46 Bonus No 44

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize

51684258-02

ONTARIO 49

2, 9, 15, 37, 46 & 49. Bonus 40

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: Q-S, K-D, 8-D, Q-D, 3-S.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

J = JACK, H = HEART,

Q = QUEEN, S = SPADE,

K = KING, D = DIAMOND

A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:

2, 15, 25, 26, 34 & 38 Bonus 17

PICK-2: 9 5

PICK-3: 0 8 0

PICK-4: 4 8 6 8

ENCORE: 1550591

DAILY KENO

3, 4, 14, 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 29, 31,

32, 36, 41, 47, 49, 56, 59, 60, 67, 70.



MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 5 5

PICK-3: 1 3 4

PICK-4: 0 8 6 1

ENCORE: 5284315

DAILY KENO

2, 6, 10, 11, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 28,

33, 37, 40, 47, 48, 54, 57, 58, 64, 66.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: CANADIAN THINGS BEARS CURLING DONUTS MITTENS MOOSE PADDLE

