Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - October 22, 2019

Oct 23, 2019, 00:04 ET

Oct. 22, 2019

Tuesday 22/10/2019

LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $10 millions

LottoMax MAIN Draw 01, 04, 06, 09, 25, 31 & 43 Bonus 10

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: A-S, 6-D, K-C, 10-S, 7-C.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
2, 4, 18, 28, 37 & 38 Bonus 17.

PICK-2: 3 5

PICK-3: 9 5 6

PICK-4: 2 3 1 1

ENCORE: 0768675

DAILY KENO
3,  8, 12, 21, 25, 27, 28, 29, 35, 36,
37, 39, 40, 43, 47, 50, 58, 61, 68, 70.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 1  3

PICK-3: 6  5   2

PICK-4: 0  4   5   1

ENCORE: 6645806

DAILY KENO
2,  4,  5,  9, 10, 14, 18, 32, 34, 36,
42, 43, 46, 48, 49, 55, 58, 62, 66, 67.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS

FISHING

HOCKEY

MOOSE

SALMON

SHOVEL

SKATES

© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716

Oct 23, 2019, 00:04 ET