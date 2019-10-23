Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - October 22, 2019 Français
Oct 23, 2019, 00:04 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ -
Tuesday 22/10/2019
LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $10 millions
LottoMax MAIN Draw 01, 04, 06, 09, 25, 31 & 43 Bonus 10
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: A-S, 6-D, K-C, 10-S, 7-C.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
2, 4, 18, 28, 37 & 38 Bonus 17.
PICK-2: 3 5
PICK-3: 9 5 6
PICK-4: 2 3 1 1
ENCORE: 0768675
DAILY KENO
3, 8, 12, 21, 25, 27, 28, 29, 35, 36,
37, 39, 40, 43, 47, 50, 58, 61, 68, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 1 3
PICK-3: 6 5 2
PICK-4: 0 4 5 1
ENCORE: 6645806
DAILY KENO
2, 4, 5, 9, 10, 14, 18, 32, 34, 36,
42, 43, 46, 48, 49, 55, 58, 62, 66, 67.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
FISHING
|
HOCKEY
|
MOOSE
|
SALMON
|
SHOVEL
|
SKATES
© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716
