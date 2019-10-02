Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - October 2, 2019
Oct 02, 2019, 23:44 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 02/10/2019
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $17 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
20, 28, 29, 41, 45 & 46 Bonus No 27
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
44735642-05
ONTARIO 49
3, 16, 22, 34, 36 & 41. Bonus 10.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 4-D, 8-D, 7-S, A-H, Q-H.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
3, 13, 15, 29, 32 & 38 Bonus 24.
PICK-2: 9 7
PICK-3: 3 8 5
PICK-4: 3 7 6 7
ENCORE: 2044080
DAILY KENO
6, 8, 12, 16, 17, 21, 23, 26, 27, 29,
30, 32, 40, 47, 50, 58, 59, 63, 64, 68.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 6 3
PICK-3: 9 2 2
PICK-4: 3 3 1 9
ENCORE: 2607148
DAILY KENO
4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 15, 17, 19, 20, 36,
38, 39, 40, 42, 51, 53, 60, 63, 64, 69.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
BACON
|
BEAVER
|
DONUTS
|
NORTH
|
POUTINE
|
SNOW
© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
