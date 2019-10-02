Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - October 2, 2019

Wednesday 02/10/2019

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $17 millions

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw

20, 28, 29, 41, 45 & 46 Bonus No 27

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
44735642-05

ONTARIO 49
3, 16, 22, 34, 36 & 41. Bonus 10.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 4-D, 8-D, 7-S, A-H, Q-H.

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
3, 13, 15, 29, 32 & 38 Bonus 24.

PICK-2: 9 7

PICK-3: 3 8 5

PICK-4: 3 7 6 7

ENCORE: 2044080

DAILY KENO
6,  8, 12, 16, 17, 21, 23, 26, 27, 29,
30, 32, 40, 47, 50, 58, 59, 63, 64, 68.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2:  6   3

PICK-3:  9   2   2

PICK-4:  3   3   1   9

ENCORE: 2607148

DAILY KENO
4,  5,  7,  8, 12, 15, 17, 19, 20, 36,
38, 39, 40, 42, 51, 53, 60, 63, 64, 69.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS

BACON

BEAVER

DONUTS

NORTH

POUTINE

SNOW

