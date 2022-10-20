Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - October 19, 2022 Français
Oct 20, 2022, 00:12 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 19/10/2022
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million
04, 15, 30, 35, 42 & 43. Bonus 24.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
40889728-01
ONTARIO 49
10, 13, 26, 31, 40 & 42. Bonus 19.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 8-D, K-H, 5-C, 10-D, A-H.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
3, 22, 23, 27, 35 & 37 Bonus 21.
PICK-2: 2 2
PICK-3: 6 1 7
PICK-4: 8 9 2 5
ENCORE: 3221433
DAILY KENO
4, 6, 10, 12, 18, 21, 32, 40, 44, 51,
54, 56, 57, 58, 63, 65, 66, 67, 69, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 4 0
PICK-3: 1 2 6
PICK-4: 9 8 6 3
ENCORE: 9920268
DAILY KENO
13, 15, 18, 24, 25, 28, 29, 34, 35, 37,
39, 40, 42, 44, 49, 50, 51, 57, 67, 68
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
FREEDOM
|
LACROSSE
|
MAPLE
|
MOOSE
|
PINE
|
PUCK
© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
