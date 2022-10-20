Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - October 19, 2022 Français

News provided by

OLG Winners

Oct 20, 2022, 00:12 ET

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 19/10/2022 

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million
04, 15, 30, 35, 42 & 43. Bonus 24.

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
 40889728-01 

ONTARIO 49
10, 13, 26, 31, 40 & 42. Bonus 19.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 8-D, K-H, 5-C, 10-D, A-H. 

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
3, 22, 23, 27, 35 & 37 Bonus 21.

PICK-2: 2 2

PICK-3: 6 1 7

PICK-4: 8 9 2 5

ENCORE: 3221433

DAILY KENO
4, 6, 10, 12, 18, 21, 32, 40, 44, 51,
54, 56, 57, 58, 63, 65, 66, 67, 69, 70. 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 4 0 

PICK-3: 1 2 6 

PICK-4:  9 8 6 3 

ENCORE: 9920268 

DAILY KENO

13, 15, 18, 24, 25, 28, 29, 34, 35, 37,
39, 40, 42, 44, 49, 50, 51, 57, 67, 68

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS 

FREEDOM

LACROSSE

MAPLE

MOOSE

PINE

PUCK

© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716

Organization Profile

OLG Winners

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo...