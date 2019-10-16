Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - October 16, 2019
Oct 16, 2019, 23:41 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 16/10/2019
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $7 million
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
02, 04, 09, 24, 44 & 45. Bonus 18.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
23680205-01
ONTARIO 49
8, 25, 27, 28, 29 & 32. Bonus 4.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 9-C, 4-C, Q-S, Q-H, J-D.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
1, 3, 5, 15, 31 & 34 Bonus 14.
PICK-2: 0 6
PICK-3: 9 8 2
PICK-4: 1 1 4 0
ENCORE: 1151287
DAILY KENO
2, 4, 6, 7, 10, 15, 17, 19, 27, 28,
35, 39, 42, 43, 54, 55, 56, 61, 63, 66.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 4 4
PICK-3: 3 4 1
PICK-4: 5 7 8 2
ENCORE: 1971559
DAILY KENO
4, 11, 17, 19, 22, 25, 36, 39, 40, 41,
43, 45, 47, 51, 53, 54, 60, 61, 64, 66.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
CEDAR
|
CHIPMUNK
|
CURLING
|
FREEDOM
|
SHOVEL
|
WINTER
© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
