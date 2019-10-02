Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - October 1, 2019
Oct 02, 2019, 00:39 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ -
Tuesday 01/10/2019
LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $60 million
LottoMax MAIN Draw
01, 15, 19, 31, 40, 41 & 43 Bonus 49
MAXMILLION:
01, 02, 18, 26, 31, 33 & 41
01, 12, 17, 18, 21, 23 & 49
05, 07, 17, 31, 41, 46 & 49
06, 07, 20, 28, 35, 38 & 47
07, 18, 32, 34, 39, 44 & 46
11, 17, 22, 25, 30, 33 & 48
SOURCE OLG Winners
For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716
