Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - October 1, 2019

OLG Winners

Oct 01, 2019, 23:32 ET

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ -

Tuesday 01/10/2019

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 2-D, 8-S, Q-C, 9-C, 7-H.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
17, 19, 30, 35, 36 & 37 Bonus 9.

PICK-2: 2 2

PICK-3: 6 2 0

PICK-4: 7 6 4 6

ENCORE: 6042535

DAILY KENO
2,  3,  5,  9, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29,
31, 49, 50, 52, 54, 57, 59, 66, 67, 68.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 7  5

PICK-3: 6  3   4

PICK-4: 0  6   5   9

ENCORE: 1183873

DAILY KENO
1,  5,  6,  8,  9, 13, 17, 21, 29, 32,
40, 41, 45, 48, 51, 62, 63, 65, 67, 68.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS

DONUTS

LUMBERJACK

MAPLE

NORTH

PADDLE

SNOWMOBILE

OLG Winners

