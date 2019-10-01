Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - October 1, 2019

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ -

Tuesday 01/10/2019

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 2-D, 8-S, Q-C, 9-C, 7-H.

Legend: C = CLUB, H = HEART, S = SPADE, D = DIAMOND

J = JACK, Q = QUEEN, K = KING, A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO

17, 19, 30, 35, 36 & 37 Bonus 9.

PICK-2: 2 2

PICK-3: 6 2 0

PICK-4: 7 6 4 6

ENCORE: 6042535

DAILY KENO

2, 3, 5, 9, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29,

31, 49, 50, 52, 54, 57, 59, 66, 67, 68.



MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 7 5



PICK-3: 6 3 4



PICK-4: 0 6 5 9



ENCORE: 1183873



DAILY KENO

1, 5, 6, 8, 9, 13, 17, 21, 29, 32,

40, 41, 45, 48, 51, 62, 63, 65, 67, 68.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS DONUTS LUMBERJACK MAPLE NORTH PADDLE SNOWMOBILE

