Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - October 1, 2019 Français
Oct 01, 2019, 23:32 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ -
Tuesday 01/10/2019
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 2-D, 8-S, Q-C, 9-C, 7-H.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
17, 19, 30, 35, 36 & 37 Bonus 9.
PICK-2: 2 2
PICK-3: 6 2 0
PICK-4: 7 6 4 6
ENCORE: 6042535
DAILY KENO
2, 3, 5, 9, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29,
31, 49, 50, 52, 54, 57, 59, 66, 67, 68.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 7 5
PICK-3: 6 3 4
PICK-4: 0 6 5 9
ENCORE: 1183873
DAILY KENO
1, 5, 6, 8, 9, 13, 17, 21, 29, 32,
40, 41, 45, 48, 51, 62, 63, 65, 67, 68.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
DONUTS
|
LUMBERJACK
|
MAPLE
|
NORTH
|
PADDLE
|
SNOWMOBILE
© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716
