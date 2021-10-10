Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Oct. 9, 2021

Saturday 09/10/2021

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
01, 11, 19, 27, 28 & 38 Bonus No 08

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
37557009-02

ONTARIO 49
1, 3, 11, 12, 42 & 49. Bonus 45.

LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $250,000
3, 6, 25, 26, 30 & 39. Bonus 43.

Early Bird: 15, 16, 28 & 31.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 5-H, 7-H, K-D, Q-S, Q-C.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
9, 24, 26, 27, 32 & 36 Bonus 37.

PICK-2: 2 9

PICK-3: 9 5 8

PICK-4: 0 7 6 4

ENCORE: 3697287

DAILY KENO
1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 10, 11, 19, 33, 42,
43, 48, 49, 52, 54, 58, 61, 62, 63, 69.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2:  7 1

PICK-3: 2 7 3

PICK-4: 3 4 3 3

ENCORE: 8581626

DAILY KENO
3, 5, 7, 9, 18, 20, 22, 23, 25, 34,
36, 37, 39, 44, 52, 53, 57, 58, 60, 67.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 

CANADIAN THINGS

FISHING

LACROSSE

PADDLE

SYRUP

TOBOGGAN

TOQUE

