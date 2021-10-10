Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Oct. 9, 2021
Oct 10, 2021, 00:45 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -
Saturday 09/10/2021
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
01, 11, 19, 27, 28 & 38 Bonus No 08
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
37557009-02
ONTARIO 49
1, 3, 11, 12, 42 & 49. Bonus 45.
LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $250,000
3, 6, 25, 26, 30 & 39. Bonus 43.
Early Bird: 15, 16, 28 & 31.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 5-H, 7-H, K-D, Q-S, Q-C.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
9, 24, 26, 27, 32 & 36 Bonus 37.
PICK-2: 2 9
PICK-3: 9 5 8
PICK-4: 0 7 6 4
ENCORE: 3697287
DAILY KENO
1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 10, 11, 19, 33, 42,
43, 48, 49, 52, 54, 58, 61, 62, 63, 69.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 7 1
PICK-3: 2 7 3
PICK-4: 3 4 3 3
ENCORE: 8581626
DAILY KENO
3, 5, 7, 9, 18, 20, 22, 23, 25, 34,
36, 37, 39, 44, 52, 53, 57, 58, 60, 67.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
|
FISHING
|
LACROSSE
|
PADDLE
|
SYRUP
|
TOBOGGAN
|
TOQUE
© 2021 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
