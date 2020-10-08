Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Oct. 7, 2020 Français
Oct 08, 2020, 00:31 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 07/10/2020
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $6 millions
04, 05, 12, 13, 18 & 19 Bonus 34
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
50805743-01
ONTARIO 49
7, 14, 22, 29, 30 & 36. Bonus 9.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 5-H, 8-S, 9-H, 2-C, 3-C.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
10, 15, 17, 24, 28 & 31 Bonus 9.
PICK-2: 8 9
PICK-3: 2 2 4
PICK-4: 3 4 5 7
ENCORE: 4736461
DAILY KENO
7, 9, 16, 21, 24, 31, 32, 36, 37, 43,
44, 46, 47, 51, 52, 54, 61, 62, 68, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 6 1
PICK-3: 5 7 3
PICK-4: 7 8 3 7
ENCORE: 1926244
DAILY KENO
6, 11, 15, 18, 19, 21, 26, 27, 32, 33,
36, 40, 41, 43, 47, 48, 51, 59, 63, 66.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
CURLING
|
FISHING
|
LACROSSE
|
MOOSE
|
MOUNTAINS
|
SCARF
