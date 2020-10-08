Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Oct. 7, 2020 Français

Wednesday 07/10/2020

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $6 millions
04, 05, 12, 13, 18 & 19 Bonus 34

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
50805743-01

ONTARIO 49
7, 14, 22, 29, 30 & 36. Bonus 9.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 5-H, 8-S, 9-H, 2-C, 3-C.

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
10, 15, 17, 24, 28 & 31 Bonus 9.

PICK-2: 8 9

PICK-3: 2 2 4

PICK-4: 3 4 5 7

ENCORE: 4736461

DAILY KENO 
7,  9, 16, 21, 24, 31, 32, 36, 37, 43,
44, 46, 47, 51, 52, 54, 61, 62, 68, 70.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2:  6  1

PICK-3:  5  7  3

PICK-4:  7  8  3  7

ENCORE: 1926244

DAILY KENO
6, 11, 15, 18, 19, 21, 26, 27, 32, 33,
36, 40, 41, 43, 47, 48, 51, 59, 63, 66.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS

CURLING

FISHING

LACROSSE

MOOSE

MOUNTAINS

SCARF

