Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Oct. 17, 2025

OLG Winners

Oct 18, 2025, 00:57 ET

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ -

Friday 17/10/2025

LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $20 millions

LottoMax MAIN Draw
04, 19, 20, 23, 24, 43 & 45 Bonus 05

