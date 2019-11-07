Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - November 6, 2019

OLG Winners

Nov 07, 2019, 01:11 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 06/11/2019

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $14 million

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
06, 08, 13, 14, 35 & 40 Bonus No 26

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
55662605-01

ONTARIO 49
24, 26, 29, 32, 33 & 39. Bonus 10.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 10-D, J-S, 9-C, 6-S, 7-S.

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
10, 18, 20, 21, 27 & 39 Bonus 26.

PICK-2: 8 4

PICK-3: 6 6 4

PICK-4: 2 8 1 1

ENCORE: 5224489

DAILY KENO 
1,  3,  6,  8, 22, 25, 29, 30, 33, 38,
40, 48, 52, 54, 56, 59, 60, 65, 68, 69.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 0  9

PICK-3: 1  6   7

PICK-4: 0  0   3   2

ENCORE: 3406881

DAILY KENO
5,  9, 11, 15, 19, 26, 27, 28, 31, 32,
34, 35, 37, 47, 53, 54, 58, 60, 67, 68.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS

CANOE

CEDAR

MOOSE

NORTH

SNOW

TOQUE

© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716

