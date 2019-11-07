Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - November 6, 2019
Nov 07, 2019, 01:11 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 06/11/2019
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $14 million
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
06, 08, 13, 14, 35 & 40 Bonus No 26
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
55662605-01
ONTARIO 49
24, 26, 29, 32, 33 & 39. Bonus 10.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 10-D, J-S, 9-C, 6-S, 7-S.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
10, 18, 20, 21, 27 & 39 Bonus 26.
PICK-2: 8 4
PICK-3: 6 6 4
PICK-4: 2 8 1 1
ENCORE: 5224489
DAILY KENO
1, 3, 6, 8, 22, 25, 29, 30, 33, 38,
40, 48, 52, 54, 56, 59, 60, 65, 68, 69.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 0 9
PICK-3: 1 6 7
PICK-4: 0 0 3 2
ENCORE: 3406881
DAILY KENO
5, 9, 11, 15, 19, 26, 27, 28, 31, 32,
34, 35, 37, 47, 53, 54, 58, 60, 67, 68.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
CANOE
|
CEDAR
|
MOOSE
|
NORTH
|
SNOW
|
TOQUE
© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716
