Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - November 5, 2019 Français

News provided by

OLG Winners

Nov 05, 2019, 23:36 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ -

Tuesday 05/11/2019

LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $10 million

LottoMax MAIN Draw

05, 07, 15, 18, 35, 37 & 45 Bonus 47

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 6-D, 7-C, 6-H, 2-C, 8-D.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
22, 23, 25, 26, 31 & 34  Bonus 10.

PICK-2: 4 6

PICK-3: 2 3 5

PICK-4: 9 3 9 6

ENCORE: 8192982

DAILY KENO
1,  4,  7,  9, 10, 13, 22, 23, 27, 31,
32, 34, 38, 39, 54, 55, 57, 59, 61, 64.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2:  7   9

PICK-3:  9   2   8

PICK-4:  3   6   7   0

ENCORE: 2048100

DAILY KENO
1,  3,  5,  7,  8,  9, 11, 13, 16, 26,
27, 34, 36, 38, 45, 52, 56, 59, 68, 69.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS

BEAVER

DONUTS

PINE

PRAIRIES

SKIING

TOQUE

© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716

Related Links

www.olg.ca

Organization Profile

OLG Winners

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games;...

You just read:

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - November 5, 2019

News provided by

OLG Winners

Nov 05, 2019, 23:36 ET