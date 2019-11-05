Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - November 5, 2019 Français
Nov 05, 2019, 23:36 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ -
Tuesday 05/11/2019
LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $10 million
LottoMax MAIN Draw
05, 07, 15, 18, 35, 37 & 45 Bonus 47
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 6-D, 7-C, 6-H, 2-C, 8-D.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
22, 23, 25, 26, 31 & 34 Bonus 10.
PICK-2: 4 6
PICK-3: 2 3 5
PICK-4: 9 3 9 6
ENCORE: 8192982
DAILY KENO
1, 4, 7, 9, 10, 13, 22, 23, 27, 31,
32, 34, 38, 39, 54, 55, 57, 59, 61, 64.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 7 9
PICK-3: 9 2 8
PICK-4: 3 6 7 0
ENCORE: 2048100
DAILY KENO
1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 13, 16, 26,
27, 34, 36, 38, 45, 52, 56, 59, 68, 69.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
BEAVER
|
DONUTS
|
PINE
|
PRAIRIES
|
SKIING
|
TOQUE
© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716
Share this article