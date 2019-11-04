Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - November 4, 2019
Nov 04, 2019, 23:47 ET
Monday 04/11/2019
Daily Grand Regular Draw
01, 02, 13, 18, 38 Grand No 02
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 8-H, A-C, 8-S, 4-D, Q-H.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGADICE LOTTO:
9, 11, 24, 27, 33 & 39 Bonus 22.
PICK-2: 2 0
PICK-3: 3 8 7
PICK-4: 6 1 4 9
ENCORE: 0279631
DAILY KENO
2, 4, 13, 14, 16, 18, 19, 21, 26, 29,
30, 41, 48, 49, 50, 55, 57, 61, 65, 66.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 0 0
PICK-3: 8 3 6
PICK-4: 0 9 1 2
ENCORE: 1484243
DAILY KENO
1, 4, 7, 9, 14, 16, 17, 21, 28, 33,
35, 40, 44, 45, 46, 47, 53, 58, 60, 65.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
BACON
DONUTS
FREEDOM
SALMON
SHOVEL
SNOW
