Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - November 4, 2019

OLG Winners

Nov 04, 2019, 23:47 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ -

Monday 04/11/2019

Daily Grand Regular Draw
01, 02, 13, 18, 38 Grand No 02

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 8-H, A-C, 8-S, 4-D, Q-H.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
9, 11, 24, 27, 33 & 39 Bonus 22.

PICK-2: 2 0

PICK-3: 3 8 7

PICK-4: 6 1 4 9

ENCORE: 0279631

DAILY KENO
2,  4, 13, 14, 16, 18, 19, 21, 26, 29,
30, 41, 48, 49, 50, 55, 57, 61, 65, 66.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 0   0 

PICK-3:  8   3   6

PICK-4:  0   9   1   2

ENCORE:  1484243

DAILY KENO
1,  4,  7,  9, 14, 16, 17, 21, 28, 33,
35, 40, 44, 45, 46, 47, 53, 58, 60, 65.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS

BACON

DONUTS

FREEDOM

SALMON

SHOVEL

SNOW

