Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - November 1, 2019
Nov 02, 2019, 00:05 ET
Friday 01/11/2019
LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $10 million
LottoMax MAIN Draw
10, 20, 24, 25, 32, 39 & 46. Bonus 15
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 10-S, 7-H, 6-S, 8-C, 4-D.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
2, 17, 19, 20, 29 & 36 Bonus 15.
PICK-2: 0 0
PICK-3: 8 7 5
PICK-4: 8 9 5 2
ENCORE: 2857902
DAILY KENO
1, 4, 5, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 20,
24, 32, 33, 37, 40, 43, 45, 50, 57, 68.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 2 0
PICK-3: 1 1 2
PICK-4: 1 1 6 7
ENCORE: 1931735
DAILY KENO
2, 5, 8, 9, 10, 12, 15, 20, 31, 35,
41, 45, 46, 56, 57, 61, 62, 65, 68, 70.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
BACON
|
BEARS
|
FISHING
|
PRAIRIES
|
SCARF
|
SKATES
