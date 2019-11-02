Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - November 1, 2019

News provided by

OLG Winners

Nov 02, 2019, 00:05 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW/ -

Friday 01/11/2019

LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $10 million

LottoMax MAIN Draw
10, 20, 24, 25, 32, 39 & 46. Bonus 15

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 10-S, 7-H, 6-S, 8-C, 4-D.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
2, 17, 19, 20, 29 & 36 Bonus 15.

PICK-2: 0 0

PICK-3: 8 7 5

PICK-4: 8 9 5 2

ENCORE: 2857902

DAILY KENO
1,  4,  5, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 20,
24, 32, 33, 37, 40, 43, 45, 50, 57, 68.


 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2:  2  0

PICK-3:  1  1  2

PICK-4:  1  1  6  7

ENCORE: 1931735

DAILY KENO
2,  5,  8,  9, 10, 12, 15, 20, 31, 35,
41, 45, 46, 56, 57, 61, 62, 65, 68, 70.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS

BACON

BEARS

FISHING

PRAIRIES

SCARF

SKATES

© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716

Related Links

www.olg.ca

Organization Profile

OLG Winners

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games;...

You just read:

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - November 1, 2019

News provided by

OLG Winners

Nov 02, 2019, 00:05 ET