Wednesday 24/11/2021
Lotto 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
10, 11, 18, 20, 35 & 48 Bonus No 39
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
74608833-01
ONTARIO 49
13, 24, 29, 39, 43 & 45. Bonus 36.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 5-C, 2-H, 2-C, 6-H, 8-D.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
1, 10, 19, 30, 36 & 37 Bonus 11.
PICK-2: 8 8
PICK-3: 7 1 1
PICK-4: 8 1 1 8
ENCORE: 1413264
DAILY KENO
5, 7, 14, 16, 25, 30, 35, 36, 40, 43,
44, 45, 49, 51, 54, 55, 56, 62, 63, 68.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 6 2
PICK-3: 3 5 6
PICK-4: 0 4 5 6
ENCORE: 3715668
DAILY KENO
2, 3, 7, 18, 23, 24, 28, 29, 31, 33,
34, 35, 44, 52, 60, 63, 64, 65, 67, 69.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
CANOE
|
CURLING
|
MITTENS
|
NORTH
|
PUCK
|
SALMON
