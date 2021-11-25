Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Nov. 24, 2021 Français

Wednesday 24/11/2021

Lotto 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw

10, 11, 18, 20, 35 & 48 Bonus No 39

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize

74608833-01

ONTARIO 49
13, 24, 29, 39, 43 & 45. Bonus 36.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 5-C, 2-H, 2-C, 6-H, 8-D.

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
1, 10, 19, 30, 36 & 37 Bonus 11.

PICK-2: 8 8

PICK-3: 7 1 1

PICK-4: 8 1 1 8

ENCORE: 1413264

DAILY KENO
5, 7, 14, 16, 25, 30, 35, 36, 40, 43,
44, 45, 49, 51, 54, 55, 56, 62, 63, 68.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 6 2

PICK-3: 3 5 6

PICK-4: 0 4 5 6

ENCORE: 3715668

DAILY KENO
2, 3, 7, 18, 23, 24, 28, 29, 31, 33,
34, 35, 44, 52, 60, 63, 64, 65, 67, 69.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS

CANOE

CURLING

MITTENS

NORTH

PUCK

SALMON

