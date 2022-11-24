Nov 24, 2022, 00:47 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2022 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 23/11/2022
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions
03, 14, 19, 20, 28 & 47. Bonus 37.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
18921713-01
ONTARIO 49
3, 10, 18, 31, 41 & 49. Bonus 32.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 7-D, A-C, 9-S, 4-C, 7-C.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
1, 2, 6, 11, 14 & 28 Bonus 30.
PICK-2: 0 0
PICK-3: 4 2 3
PICK-4: 2 2 5 2
ENCORE: 0897176
DAILY KENO
2, 3, 6, 10, 11, 13, 15, 25, 27, 28,
31, 32, 35, 39, 43, 44, 46, 60, 68, 69.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 2 3
PICK-3: 5 5 3
PICK-4: 9 9 7 3
ENCORE: 9528569
DAILY KENO
7, 15, 16, 17, 21, 22, 25, 30, 34, 35,
43, 47, 48, 49, 51, 54, 55, 61, 64, 68.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
BACON
BEARS
CURLING
FISHING
FREEDOM
WINTER
