Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Nov. 23, 2022 Français

OLG Winners

Nov 24, 2022, 00:47 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2022 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 23/11/2022 

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions
03, 14, 19, 20, 28 & 47. Bonus 37.

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
18921713-01 

ONTARIO 49
3, 10, 18, 31, 41 & 49. Bonus 32.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 7-D, A-C, 9-S, 4-C, 7-C.

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
1, 2, 6, 11, 14 & 28 Bonus 30.

PICK-2: 0 0

PICK-3: 4 2 3

PICK-4: 2 2 5 2

ENCORE: 0897176 

DAILY KENO
2, 3, 6, 10, 11, 13, 15, 25, 27, 28,
31, 32, 35, 39, 43, 44, 46, 60, 68, 69. 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 2 3 

PICK-3: 5 5 3 

PICK-4:  9 9 7 3 

ENCORE: 9528569 

DAILY KENO

7, 15, 16, 17, 21, 22, 25, 30, 34, 35,
43, 47, 48, 49, 51, 54, 55, 61, 64, 68.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS 

BACON

BEARS

CURLING

FISHING

FREEDOM

WINTER

