Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Nov. 1, 2023 Français

OLG Winners

01 Nov, 2023, 23:55 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 01/11/2023 

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million
07, 12, 31, 34, 41 & 48. Bonus 25. 

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
02408190-02 

ONTARIO 49
13, 16, 29, 35, 38 & 44. Bonus 7. 

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 4-H, K-C, 4-C, 7-H, 3-C. 

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
4, 7, 12, 17, 28 & 39  Bonus 9.

PICK-2: 6 4 

PICK-3: 6 4 0 

PICK-4:  4 7 3 4 

ENCORE: 8876678 

DAILY KENO
2, 10, 11, 15, 19, 20, 22, 29, 33, 34,
36, 40, 47, 49, 51, 56, 60, 61, 68, 70. 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 6 6 

PICK-3: 8 7 1 

PICK-4: 0 8 0 7 

ENCORE: 7991455 

DAILY KENO
6, 13, 17, 22, 26, 29, 33, 35, 37, 41,
42, 45, 46, 48, 51, 55, 56, 57, 64, 70.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS 

MITTENS 

PADDLE 

POUTINE 

SHOVEL 

SKIING 

SNOWMOBILE 

© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

