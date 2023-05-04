Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - May 3, 2023 Français

OLG Winners

May 04, 2023, 00:56 ET

TORONTO, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 03/05/2023 

Lotto 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw 
07, 15, 21, 34, 46 & 48. Bonus 16.

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
32124678-01

ONTARIO 49
9, 18, 20, 31, 46 & 48. Bonus 15.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: Q-C, 3-C, 10-C, 8-C, A-H.

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
5, 6, 8, 11, 25 & 28 Bonus 18.

PICK-2: 8 3 

PICK-3: 4 7 0 

PICK-4: 3 1 3 8

ENCORE: 4043168

DAILY KENO
8, 15, 17, 21, 23, 24, 25, 26, 31, 32, 
34, 36, 39, 40, 48, 52, 53, 54, 58, 63. 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 0 2  

PICK-3: 9 0 7  

PICK-4: 2 2 0 8  

ENCORE: 3502387 

DAILY KENO
2, 3, 5, 6, 14, 19, 24, 27, 33, 38,
42, 44, 45, 56, 57, 58, 60, 64, 65, 68. 

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS 

MITTENS

PINE

PRAIRIES

SHOVEL

TOBOGGAN

TOQUE

© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

