May 04, 2023
Wednesday 03/05/2023
Lotto 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
07, 15, 21, 34, 46 & 48. Bonus 16.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
32124678-01
ONTARIO 49
9, 18, 20, 31, 46 & 48. Bonus 15.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: Q-C, 3-C, 10-C, 8-C, A-H.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
5, 6, 8, 11, 25 & 28 Bonus 18.
PICK-2: 8 3
PICK-3: 4 7 0
PICK-4: 3 1 3 8
ENCORE: 4043168
DAILY KENO
8, 15, 17, 21, 23, 24, 25, 26, 31, 32,
34, 36, 39, 40, 48, 52, 53, 54, 58, 63.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 0 2
PICK-3: 9 0 7
PICK-4: 2 2 0 8
ENCORE: 3502387
DAILY KENO
2, 3, 5, 6, 14, 19, 24, 27, 33, 38,
42, 44, 45, 56, 57, 58, 60, 64, 65, 68.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
MITTENS
|
PINE
|
PRAIRIES
|
SHOVEL
|
TOBOGGAN
|
TOQUE
