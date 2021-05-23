Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - May 23, 2021
May 23, 2021, 23:38 ET
Sunday 23/05/2021
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 10-S, 10-H, A-H, 8-H, 3-C
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
1, 4, 21, 23, 27 & 32 Bonus 20.
PICK-2: 8 5
PICK-3: 4 5 6
PICK-4: 7 5 8 3
ENCORE: 5204591
DAILY KENO
1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 10, 14, 18, 25, 31,
38, 42, 43, 46, 53, 56, 62, 67, 68, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 0 6
PICK-3: 3 4 3
PICK-4: 6 2 4 5
ENCORE: 6486506
DAILY KENO
4, 6, 7, 10, 24, 26, 32, 33, 34, 36,
37, 41, 42, 50, 51, 52, 53, 58, 60, 61.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
BACON
|
BEARS
|
BEAVER
|
PUCK
|
SCARF
|
SYRUP
