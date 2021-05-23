Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - May 23, 2021

May 23, 2021, 23:38 ET

TORONTO, May 23, 2021 /CNW/ -

Sunday  23/05/2021 

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 10-S, 10-H, A-H, 8-H, 3-C

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
1, 4, 21, 23, 27 & 32 Bonus 20.

PICK-2: 8 5

PICK-3: 4 5 6

PICK-4: 7 5 8 3

ENCORE: 5204591

DAILY KENO
1,  2,  4,  6,  7, 10, 14, 18, 25, 31,
38, 42, 43, 46, 53, 56, 62, 67, 68, 70.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 0  6

PICK-3: 3  4   3

PICK-4: 6  2   4   5

ENCORE: 6486506

DAILY KENO
4,  6,  7, 10, 24, 26, 32, 33, 34, 36,
37, 41, 42, 50, 51, 52, 53, 58, 60, 61.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS

BACON

BEARS

BEAVER

PUCK

SCARF

SYRUP

