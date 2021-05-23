Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - May 22, 2021 Français

Saturday  22/05/2021

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $9 million

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
07, 13, 14, 34, 37 & 45 Bonus 29

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
29817797-01

ONTARIO 49
9, 12, 34, 47, 48 & 49. Bonus 33.

LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $250,000
4, 14, 15, 19, 29 & 41. Bonus  1.

Early Bird: 4, 6, 16 & 37.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 7-S, 4-S, 2-S, 3-S, 8-D.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
5, 6, 13, 15, 32 & 39 . Bonus 18.

PICK-2: 2    0

PICK-3: 0    2   9

PICK-4: 2    3   9   4

ENCORE: 9153474

DAILY KENO
 2,  3,  4,  6,  7,  9, 10, 12, 17, 19,
21, 23, 27, 35, 36, 41, 45, 56, 60, 61.

 MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 8  2

PICK-3: 3  2   4

PICK-4: 3  2   1   2

ENCORE: 1706906

DAILY KENO
  8,  9, 10, 13, 17, 24, 25, 26, 29, 32,
33, 34, 41, 46, 52, 53, 54, 61, 62, 66. 

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 

CANADIAN THINGS

CEDAR

CURLING

FREEDOM

SHOVEL

SKIING

SNOW

