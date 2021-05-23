Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - May 22, 2021 Français
May 23, 2021, 00:09 ET
TORONTO, May 22, 2021 /CNW/ -
Saturday 22/05/2021
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $9 million
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
07, 13, 14, 34, 37 & 45 Bonus 29
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
29817797-01
ONTARIO 49
9, 12, 34, 47, 48 & 49. Bonus 33.
LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $250,000
4, 14, 15, 19, 29 & 41. Bonus 1.
Early Bird: 4, 6, 16 & 37.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 7-S, 4-S, 2-S, 3-S, 8-D.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
5, 6, 13, 15, 32 & 39 . Bonus 18.
PICK-2: 2 0
PICK-3: 0 2 9
PICK-4: 2 3 9 4
ENCORE: 9153474
DAILY KENO
2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, 10, 12, 17, 19,
21, 23, 27, 35, 36, 41, 45, 56, 60, 61.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 8 2
PICK-3: 3 2 4
PICK-4: 3 2 1 2
ENCORE: 1706906
DAILY KENO
8, 9, 10, 13, 17, 24, 25, 26, 29, 32,
33, 34, 41, 46, 52, 53, 54, 61, 62, 66.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
|
CEDAR
|
CURLING
|
FREEDOM
|
SHOVEL
|
SKIING
|
SNOW
© 2021 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716
Share this article