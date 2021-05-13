Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - May 12, 2021
May 13, 2021, 00:19 ET
TORONTO, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 12/05/2021
Lotto 6/49 estimated jackpot $27 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
30, 35, 39, 42, 46 & 48 Bonus No 38
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
Lot garanti de LOTTO 6/49
73580047-01
ONTARIO 49
10, 20, 31, 38, 43 & 49. Bonus 1.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 2-D, 8-S, K-D, 4-C, Q-C.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
4, 10, 26, 27, 28 & 37 Bonus 20.
PICK-2: 2 0
PICK-3: 2 4 2
PICK-4: 7 8 3 0
ENCORE: 2313158
DAILY KENO
7, 8, 9, 10, 15, 20, 21, 22, 25, 27,
28, 46, 51, 52, 54, 55, 56, 57, 67, 69.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 5 1
PICK-3: 5 8 7
PICK-4: 1 5 5 6
ENCORE: 0952028
DAILY KENO
6, 7, 11, 21, 25, 26, 34, 36, 40, 41,
42, 46, 51, 54, 57, 60, 62, 63, 64, 66.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
|
FISH
|
FISHING
|
MOUNTAINS
|
PADDLE
|
SCARF
|
SKATES
