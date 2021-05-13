Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - May 12, 2021

Wednesday 12/05/2021

Lotto 6/49 estimated jackpot $27 millions

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw

30, 35, 39, 42, 46 & 48 Bonus No  38

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
Lot garanti de LOTTO 6/49

73580047-01

ONTARIO 49
10, 20, 31, 38, 43 & 49. Bonus 1.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 2-D, 8-S, K-D, 4-C, Q-C.

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
4, 10, 26, 27, 28 & 37 Bonus 20.

PICK-2: 2 0

PICK-3: 2 4 2

PICK-4: 7 8 3 0

ENCORE: 2313158

DAILY KENO 
7,  8,  9, 10, 15, 20, 21, 22, 25, 27,
28, 46, 51, 52, 54, 55, 56, 57, 67, 69.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2:  5   1

PICK-3:  5   8   7

PICK-4:  1   5   5   6

ENCORE: 0952028

DAILY KENO
6,  7, 11, 21, 25, 26, 34, 36, 40, 41,
42, 46, 51, 54, 57, 60, 62, 63, 64, 66.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS

FISH

FISHING

MOUNTAINS

PADDLE

SCARF

SKATES

© 2021 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

