Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - March 3, 2024 Français

OLG Winners

Mar 03, 2024, 23:16 ET

TORONTO, March 3, 2024 /CNW/ -

Sunday 03/03/2024 

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: Q-S, Q-C, 5-S, 2-C, 10-H. 

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
4, 5, 14, 22, 38 & 39 Bonus 20.

PICK-2: 2   8

PICK-3: 7   9   5

PICK-4: 3   7   2   6

ENCORE: 5293538

DAILY KENO
3, 4, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 22, 31, 33,
36, 43, 48, 50, 59, 60, 63, 65, 66, 68. 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 9   5 

PICK-3:  8   1   9 

PICK-4:  1   5   2   0 

ENCORE:  3204756 

DAILY KENO

2, 3, 6, 11, 21, 24, 30, 31, 33, 34,
35, 37, 39, 41, 43, 44, 48, 56, 68, 70.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS 

BEARS 

FREEDOM 

PINE 

SHOVEL 

SKIING 

TOQUE 

© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

