Mar 03, 2024, 23:16 ET
Sunday 03/03/2024
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: Q-S, Q-C, 5-S, 2-C, 10-H.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
4, 5, 14, 22, 38 & 39 Bonus 20.
PICK-2: 2 8
PICK-3: 7 9 5
PICK-4: 3 7 2 6
ENCORE: 5293538
DAILY KENO
3, 4, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 22, 31, 33,
36, 43, 48, 50, 59, 60, 63, 65, 66, 68.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 9 5
PICK-3: 8 1 9
PICK-4: 1 5 2 0
ENCORE: 3204756
DAILY KENO
2, 3, 6, 11, 21, 24, 30, 31, 33, 34,
35, 37, 39, 41, 43, 44, 48, 56, 68, 70.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
BEARS
FREEDOM
PINE
SHOVEL
SKIING
TOQUE
