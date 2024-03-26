Mar 26, 2024, 01:15 ET
TORONTO, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ -
Monday 25/03/2024
Daily Grand Regular Draw
15, 28, 34, 37, 41 Grand No 06
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 6-S, A-D, K-C, 2-D, J-H.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
1, 9, 21, 24, 27 & 37 Bonus 20.
PICK-2: 2 0
PICK-3: 1 9 4
PICK-4: 0 7 6 1
ENCORE: 9550979
DAILY KENO
3, 5, 7, 11, 13, 16, 24, 29, 30, 38,
39, 44, 47, 49, 50, 51, 57, 58, 59, 60.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 6 6
PICK-3: 7 4 6
PICK-4: 9 7 8 2
ENCORE: 2852989
DAILY KENO
5, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19, 26, 27, 28, 31,
32, 33, 35, 41, 43, 47, 55, 56, 62, 67.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
BACON
|
CURLING
|
FISH
|
MAPLE
|
MOOSE
|
TOBOGGAN
© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE Ontario Lottery and Gaming (Winning Numbers)
For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716
