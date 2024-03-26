Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - March 25, 2024 Français

Monday 25/03/2024 

Daily Grand Regular Draw
15, 28, 34, 37, 41 Grand No 06

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 6-S, A-D, K-C, 2-D, J-H. 

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
1, 9, 21, 24, 27 & 37 Bonus 20.

PICK-2: 2   0

PICK-3: 1   9   4

PICK-4: 0   7   6   1

ENCORE: 9550979

DAILY KENO
3, 5, 7, 11, 13, 16, 24, 29, 30, 38,
39, 44, 47, 49, 50, 51, 57, 58, 59, 60. 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 6   6

PICK-3: 7   4   6 

PICK-4: 9   7   8   2

ENCORE: 2852989

DAILY KENO
5, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19, 26, 27, 28, 31,
32, 33, 35, 41, 43, 47, 55, 56, 62, 67.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS 

BACON 

CURLING 

FISH 

MAPLE 

MOOSE 

TOBOGGAN 

