TORONTO, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ -

Monday 25/03/2024

Daily Grand Regular Draw

15, 28, 34, 37, 41 Grand No 06

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 6-S, A-D, K-C, 2-D, J-H.

Legend: C = CLUB, H = HEART, S = SPADE, D = DIAMOND

J = JACK, Q = QUEEN, K = KING, A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO

1, 9, 21, 24, 27 & 37 Bonus 20.

PICK-2: 2 0

PICK-3: 1 9 4

PICK-4: 0 7 6 1

ENCORE: 9550979

DAILY KENO

3, 5, 7, 11, 13, 16, 24, 29, 30, 38,

39, 44, 47, 49, 50, 51, 57, 58, 59, 60.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 6 6

PICK-3: 7 4 6

PICK-4: 9 7 8 2

ENCORE: 2852989

DAILY KENO

5, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19, 26, 27, 28, 31,

32, 33, 35, 41, 43, 47, 55, 56, 62, 67.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS

BACON CURLING FISH MAPLE MOOSE TOBOGGAN

© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Ontario Lottery and Gaming (Winning Numbers)

For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716