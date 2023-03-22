Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - March 21, 2023 Français

TORONTO, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ -

Tuesday 21/03/2023 

LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $40 millions

LottoMax MAIN Draw
07, 15, 17, 20, 32, 40 & 50 Bonus 21. 

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 8-S, J-C, K-S, 9-C, 7-C.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
6, 7, 22, 31, 32 & 39 Bonus 15.

PICK-2: 5 7 

PICK-3: 6 7 5 

PICK-4: 0 7 8 2 

ENCORE: 6859514 

DAILY KENO
1, 9, 16, 19, 20, 23, 26, 28, 31, 34, 
43, 49, 51, 52, 55, 60, 63, 64, 66, 69. 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 2 1  

PICK-3: 9 6 3 

PICK-4: 4 2 0 2 

ENCORE: 3218532 

DAILY KENO
6, 7, 17, 22, 29, 34, 39, 40, 41, 48, 
53, 55, 57, 61, 62, 64, 66, 68, 69, 70. 

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS 

CANOE

CURLING

FISHING

FREEDOM

MITTENS

PADDLE

© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

