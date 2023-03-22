Mar 22, 2023, 00:50 ET
TORONTO, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ -
Tuesday 21/03/2023
LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $40 millions
LottoMax MAIN Draw
07, 15, 17, 20, 32, 40 & 50 Bonus 21.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 8-S, J-C, K-S, 9-C, 7-C.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
6, 7, 22, 31, 32 & 39 Bonus 15.
PICK-2: 5 7
PICK-3: 6 7 5
PICK-4: 0 7 8 2
ENCORE: 6859514
DAILY KENO
1, 9, 16, 19, 20, 23, 26, 28, 31, 34,
43, 49, 51, 52, 55, 60, 63, 64, 66, 69.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 2 1
PICK-3: 9 6 3
PICK-4: 4 2 0 2
ENCORE: 3218532
DAILY KENO
6, 7, 17, 22, 29, 34, 39, 40, 41, 48,
53, 55, 57, 61, 62, 64, 66, 68, 69, 70.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
CANOE
|
CURLING
|
FISHING
|
FREEDOM
|
MITTENS
|
PADDLE
