Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - March 2, 2024 Français

News provided by

OLG Winners

Mar 03, 2024, 00:41 ET

TORONTO, March 2, 2024 /CNW/ -

Saturday 02/03/2024

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
04, 13, 26, 34, 35 & 42 Bonus No 01

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
61813798-01

ONTARIO 49
6, 17, 25, 29, 31 & 44. Bonus 10.

LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $1,460,000
9, 11, 22, 30, 31 & 43. Bonus 28.

Early Bird: 9, 29, 31 & 43.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 4-H, 7-C, Q-D, 7-H, Q-S.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO:
1, 10, 23, 25, 26 & 35 Bonus 16.

PICK-2: 4 7

PICK-3: 1 6 3

PICK-4: 0 2 9 6

ENCORE: 7672327

DAILY KENO
4, 6, 10, 13, 15, 21, 24, 28, 31, 32,
37, 39, 42, 48, 51, 52, 59, 61, 63, 68.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 3 9 

PICK-3: 6 1 6 

PICK-4: 1 0 1 3 

ENCORE: 9282511

DAILY KENO
3, 9, 14, 27, 28, 32, 35, 37, 38, 39,
40, 44, 51, 53, 55, 59, 62, 65, 66, 69.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 

CANADIAN THINGS 

DEER

DONUTS

PUCK

SHOVEL

SNOW

WINTER

© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716

Organization Profile

OLG Winners

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo...