Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - March 15, 2024
Mar 16, 2024, 00:57 ET
TORONTO, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ -
Friday 15/03/2024
LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $15 millions
LottoMax MAIN Draw
22, 24, 31, 33, 39, 45 & 46 Bonus 02
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 8-H, 7-D, 8-S, 3-D, Q-C.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO:
7, 9, 14, 15, 24 & 28 Bonus 2.
PICK-2: 8 6
PICK-3: 6 3 8
PICK-4: 9 3 6 1
ENCORE: 8686513
DAILY KENO
3, 9, 11, 17, 18, 22, 23, 30, 38, 39,
42, 44, 46, 47, 53, 55, 59, 63, 66, 67.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 7 6
PICK-3: 6 8 9
PICK-4: 9 9 4 2
ENCORE: 2119676
DAILY KENO
2, 4, 7, 8, 11, 12, 17, 18, 24, 25,
26, 28, 34, 37, 42, 44, 49, 54, 56, 58.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
|
CEDAR
|
FISHING
|
FOREST
|
POUTINE
|
SCARF
|
SNOW
