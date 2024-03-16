Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - March 15, 2024

News provided by

OLG Winners

Mar 16, 2024, 00:57 ET

TORONTO, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ -

Friday 15/03/2024

LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $15 millions

LottoMax MAIN Draw
22, 24, 31, 33, 39, 45 & 46 Bonus 02

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 8-H, 7-D, 8-S, 3-D, Q-C.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO:
7, 9, 14, 15, 24 & 28 Bonus 2.

PICK-2: 8 6

PICK-3: 6 3 8

PICK-4: 9 3 6 1

ENCORE: 8686513

DAILY KENO
3, 9, 11, 17, 18, 22, 23, 30, 38, 39,
42, 44, 46, 47, 53, 55, 59, 63, 66, 67.

MidDay lottery winning numbers 

PICK-2: 7 6 

PICK-3: 6 8 9 

PICK-4: 9 9 4 2 

ENCORE: 2119676

DAILY KENO
2, 4, 7, 8, 11, 12, 17, 18, 24, 25,
26, 28, 34, 37, 42, 44, 49, 54, 56, 58.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS 

CEDAR

FISHING

FOREST

POUTINE

SCARF

SNOW

© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

