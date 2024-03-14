Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - March 13, 2024
Mar 14, 2024, 00:16 ET
TORONTO, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 13/03/2024
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
04, 08, 15, 32, 40 & 44. Bonus 07.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
51440923-02
ONTARIO 49
4, 8, 30, 31, 33 & 34. Bonus 1.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 4-C, K-D, 9-S, K-S, Q-H.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
7, 11, 20, 27, 30 & 36 Bonus 23.
PICK-2: 8 8
PICK-3: 1 5 0
PICK-4: 1 9 0 7
ENCORE: 8381192
DAILY KENO
2, 7, 8, 12, 15, 25, 30, 31, 33, 36,
39, 40, 43, 52, 54, 55, 59, 63, 65, 67.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 7 1
PICK-3: 9 7 3
PICK-4: 8 2 3 3
ENCORE: 3192260
DAILY KENO
3, 5, 12, 15, 16, 19, 22, 25, 30, 32,
34, 36, 39, 42, 52, 55, 57, 58, 63, 66.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
BEAVER
|
FOREST
|
FREEDOM
|
INUKSHUK
|
PADDLE
|
SKATES
