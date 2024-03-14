Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - March 13, 2024

TORONTO, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 13/03/2024 

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions 

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw 
04, 08, 15, 32, 40 & 44. Bonus 07. 

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
51440923-02 

ONTARIO 49
4, 8, 30, 31, 33 & 34. Bonus 1.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 4-C, K-D, 9-S, K-S, Q-H. 

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
7, 11, 20, 27, 30 & 36 Bonus 23. 

PICK-2: 8 8 

PICK-3: 1 5 0 

PICK-4: 1 9 0 7 

ENCORE: 8381192 

DAILY KENO
2, 7, 8, 12, 15, 25, 30, 31, 33, 36,
39, 40, 43, 52, 54, 55, 59, 63, 65, 67. 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 7 1 

PICK-3: 9 7 3 

PICK-4: 8 2 3 3 

ENCORE: 3192260  

DAILY KENO
3, 5, 12, 15, 16, 19, 22, 25, 30, 32,
34, 36, 39, 42, 52, 55, 57, 58, 63, 66. 

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS 

BEAVER 

FOREST 

FREEDOM 

INUKSHUK 

PADDLE 

SKATES 

