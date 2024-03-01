Mar 01, 2024, 23:42 ET
TORONTO, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ -
Friday 01/03/2024
LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $15 millions
LottoMax MAIN Draw
15, 17, 23, 32, 38, 46 & 47 Bonus 44
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: A-C, 8-D, Q-C, 5-D, 6-D
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
2, 20, 27, 35, 37 & 38 Bonus 22.
PICK-2: 2 7
PICK-3: 5 1 6
PICK-4: 4 4 8 2
ENCORE: 0825250
DAILY KENO
4, 6, 10, 14, 15, 27, 31, 32, 34, 35,
40, 42, 43, 44, 46, 56, 63, 65, 66, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 1 7
PICK-3: 1 7 6
PICK-4: 8 0 7 4
ENCORE: 5013318
DAILY KENO
5, 6, 7, 10, 14, 16, 24, 25, 26, 27,
28, 29, 32, 33, 36, 37, 40, 57, 59, 69.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
BEAVER
|
DEER
|
MOUNTAINS
|
PINE
|
SHOVEL
|
SNOWMOBILE
© 2024 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc.
SOURCE OLG Winners
OLG, 1-888-946-6716
