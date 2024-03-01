Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - March 1, 2024 Français

TORONTO, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ -

Friday 01/03/2024 

LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $15 millions

LottoMax MAIN Draw

15, 17, 23, 32, 38, 46 & 47  Bonus 44 

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand:  A-C, 8-D, Q-C, 5-D, 6-D 

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
2, 20, 27, 35, 37 & 38  Bonus 22. 

PICK-2:  2 7

PICK-3:  5 1 6

PICK-4:  4 4 8 2

ENCORE:  0825250

DAILY KENO
4, 6, 10, 14, 15, 27, 31, 32, 34, 35,
40, 42, 43, 44, 46, 56, 63, 65, 66, 70. 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2:  1 7

PICK-3:  1 7 6

PICK-4:  8 0 7 4

ENCORE:  5013318

DAILY KENO
5, 6, 7, 10, 14, 16, 24, 25, 26, 27,
28, 29, 32, 33, 36, 37, 40, 57, 59, 69.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS 

BEAVER 

DEER 

MOUNTAINS 

PINE 

SHOVEL 

SNOWMOBILE 

© 2024 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

