Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - June 30, 2023

30 Jun, 2023, 23:54 ET

TORONTO, June 30, 2023 /CNW/ -

Friday 30/06/2023 

LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $40 millions
01, 13, 19, 26, 35, 42 & 49. Bonus 37 

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 2-D, 10-C, J-H, Q-C, 9-C.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
2, 3, 8, 24, 29 & 37 Bonus 17.

PICK-2: 6 0

PICK-3: 8 3 5

PICK-4: 9 7 0 8

ENCORE: 0443671

DAILY KENO
4, 6, 10, 11, 13, 15, 17, 22, 24, 27,
28, 29, 35, 36, 47, 49, 55, 58, 64, 70. 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 2 1 

PICK-3: 7 5 8 

PICK-4: 6 7 3 2 

ENCORE: 1057303 

DAILY KENO

2, 6, 14, 23, 26, 29, 32, 35, 36, 37,
41, 43, 48, 50, 51, 52, 61, 62, 66, 69.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS 

CURLING 

MOOSE 

NORTH 

POUTINE 

SALMON 

TOQUE 

