30 Jun, 2023, 23:54 ET
TORONTO, June 30, 2023 /CNW/ -
Friday 30/06/2023
LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $40 millions
01, 13, 19, 26, 35, 42 & 49. Bonus 37
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 2-D, 10-C, J-H, Q-C, 9-C.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
2, 3, 8, 24, 29 & 37 Bonus 17.
PICK-2: 6 0
PICK-3: 8 3 5
PICK-4: 9 7 0 8
ENCORE: 0443671
DAILY KENO
4, 6, 10, 11, 13, 15, 17, 22, 24, 27,
28, 29, 35, 36, 47, 49, 55, 58, 64, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 2 1
PICK-3: 7 5 8
PICK-4: 6 7 3 2
ENCORE: 1057303
DAILY KENO
2, 6, 14, 23, 26, 29, 32, 35, 36, 37,
41, 43, 48, 50, 51, 52, 61, 62, 66, 69.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
CURLING
|
MOOSE
|
NORTH
|
POUTINE
|
SALMON
|
TOQUE
© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
OLG Winners
For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716
