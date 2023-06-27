Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - June 27, 2023 Français

News provided by

OLG Winners

27 Jun, 2023, 23:59 ET

TORONTO, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ -

Tuesday 27/06/2023 

LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $30 millions

LottoMax MAIN Draw
01, 09, 25, 31, 34, 35 & 38 Bonus 36 

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 2-H, 2-S, J-S, 5-D, 3-S 

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
12, 13, 15, 20, 24 & 39  Bonus 38

PICK-2: 4 5 

PICK-3: 0 5 6 

PICK-4:  0 8 3 1 

ENCORE: 8102475 

DAILY KENO
2, 4, 9, 10, 14, 16, 19, 20, 31, 40, 
45, 48, 49, 56, 60, 61, 62, 65, 68, 69.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 6 0 

PICK-3: 8 5 5 

PICK-4: 4 4 1 3 

ENCORE:  7139216 

DAILY KENO

5, 12, 15, 22, 24, 26, 29, 33, 34, 36,
41, 42, 43, 45, 49, 59, 61, 64, 65, 69.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS 

FISH 

MITTENS 

MOOSE 

PADDLE 

SKIING 

SYRUP 

© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716

Organization Profile

OLG Winners

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo...