27 Jun, 2023, 23:59 ET
TORONTO, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ -
Tuesday 27/06/2023
LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $30 millions
LottoMax MAIN Draw
01, 09, 25, 31, 34, 35 & 38 Bonus 36
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 2-H, 2-S, J-S, 5-D, 3-S
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
12, 13, 15, 20, 24 & 39 Bonus 38
PICK-2: 4 5
PICK-3: 0 5 6
PICK-4: 0 8 3 1
ENCORE: 8102475
DAILY KENO
2, 4, 9, 10, 14, 16, 19, 20, 31, 40,
45, 48, 49, 56, 60, 61, 62, 65, 68, 69.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 6 0
PICK-3: 8 5 5
PICK-4: 4 4 1 3
ENCORE: 7139216
DAILY KENO
5, 12, 15, 22, 24, 26, 29, 33, 34, 36,
41, 42, 43, 45, 49, 59, 61, 64, 65, 69.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
FISH
|
MITTENS
|
MOOSE
|
PADDLE
|
SKIING
|
SYRUP
