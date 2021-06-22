Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - June 21, 2021
Jun 22, 2021, 00:26 ET
TORONTO, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ -
Monday 21/06/2021
Daily Grand Regular Draw
10, 29, 33, 44, 48 Grand No 02
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 7-C, J-D, J-C, 7-H, 6-C.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
8, 10, 19, 25, 26 & 32 Bonus 2.
PICK-2: 7 1
PICK-3: 9 2 8
PICK-4: 6 6 8 9
ENCORE: 7736514
DAILY KENO
1, 6, 10, 14, 18, 19, 22, 26, 32, 34,
36, 37, 39, 44, 50, 51, 52, 58, 65, 67.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 5 4
PICK-3: 4 4 9
PICK-4: 2 2 2 2
ENCORE: 7839801
DAILY KENO
1, 4, 6, 9, 11, 21, 36, 37, 40, 42,
46, 52, 54, 55, 57, 58, 60, 62, 65, 68.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
BACON
SALMON
SKATES
SKIING
SYRUP
TOBOGGAN
© 2021 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
