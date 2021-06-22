Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - June 21, 2021

News provided by

OLG Winners

Jun 22, 2021, 00:26 ET

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ -

Monday 21/06/2021

Daily Grand Regular Draw
10, 29, 33, 44, 48 Grand No 02

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 7-C, J-D, J-C, 7-H, 6-C.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
8, 10, 19, 25, 26 & 32  Bonus 2.

PICK-2: 7 1

PICK-3: 9 2 8

PICK-4: 6 6 8 9

ENCORE: 7736514

DAILY KENO
1,  6, 10, 14, 18, 19, 22, 26, 32, 34,
36, 37, 39, 44, 50, 51, 52, 58, 65, 67.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 5   4

PICK-3: 4   4   9

PICK-4: 2   2   2   2

ENCORE: 7839801

DAILY KENO
1,  4,  6,  9, 11, 21, 36, 37, 40, 42,
46, 52, 54, 55, 57, 58, 60, 62, 65, 68.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS

BACON

SALMON

SKATES

SKIING

SYRUP

TOBOGGAN

© 2021 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716

Related Links

www.olg.ca

Organization Profile

OLG Winners

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo...