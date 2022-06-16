Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - June 15, 2022

OLG Winners

Jun 16, 2022, 00:51 ET

TORONTO, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ -

Wednesday  15/06/2022 

Lotto 6/49 estimated jackpot $8 millions 
03, 05, 09, 12, 16 & 29 Bonus 32.

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
01691221-02 

ONTARIO 49
3, 21, 26, 38, 41 & 44. Bonus 12. 

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 4-C, K-C, 3-D, 6-H, 9-H. 

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
1, 13, 14, 16, 30 & 32 Bonus 15. 

PICK-2: 4 4

PICK-3: 2 5 0

PICK-4: 3 9 4 2

ENCORE: 5048078 

DAILY KENO
1, 8, 10, 11, 13, 16, 17, 18, 22, 23,
25, 26, 30, 36, 40, 46, 47, 48, 51, 54. 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 19

PICK-3: 1 8 6

PICK-4: 6 2 7 6

ENCORE: 7840479  

DAILY KENO
3, 9, 12, 14, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28, 29,
30, 33, 41, 43, 45, 47, 48, 54, 64, 66. 

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS

CANOE

COTTAGE

DONUTS

FISHING

PINE

SALMON

