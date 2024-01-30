Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Jan. 30, 2024
Jan 30, 2024, 23:59 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ -
Tuesday 30/01/2024
LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $34 millions
LottoMax MAIN Draw
01, 06, 12, 18, 26, 27 & 40 Bonus 42
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 6-C, J-C, 6-S, Q-H, 4-S.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO:
9, 13, 20, 24, 30 & 37 Bonus 34.
PICK-2: 2 1
PICK-3: 9 7 8
PICK-4: 0 6 5 2
ENCORE: 8633570
DAILY KENO
1, 3, 5, 6, 17, 18, 25, 26, 31, 36,
37, 44, 49, 51, 52, 55, 59, 62, 64, 68.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 9 7
PICK-3: 7 4 9
PICK-4: 1 2 7 5
ENCORE: 5449746
DAILY KENO
2, 4, 6, 18, 22, 25, 26, 29, 32, 33,
34, 41, 42, 43, 51, 59, 61, 63, 64, 67.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
LACROSSE
|
MITTENS
|
PADDLE
|
PINE
|
SHOVEL
|
WINTER
© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716
Share this article