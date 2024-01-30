Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Jan. 30, 2024

Tuesday 30/01/2024

LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $34 millions

LottoMax MAIN Draw
01, 06, 12, 18, 26, 27 & 40 Bonus 42

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 6-C, J-C, 6-S, Q-H, 4-S.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO:
9, 13, 20, 24, 30 & 37 Bonus 34.

PICK-2: 2 1

PICK-3: 9 7 8

PICK-4: 0 6 5 2

ENCORE: 8633570

DAILY KENO
1, 3, 5, 6, 17, 18, 25, 26, 31, 36,
37, 44, 49, 51, 52, 55, 59, 62, 64, 68.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 9 7

PICK-3: 7 4 9

PICK-4: 1 2 7 5

ENCORE: 5449746

DAILY KENO
2, 4, 6, 18, 22, 25, 26, 29, 32, 33,
34, 41, 42, 43, 51, 59, 61, 63, 64, 67.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS 

LACROSSE

MITTENS

PADDLE

PINE

SHOVEL

WINTER

