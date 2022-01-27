Jan 27, 2022, 00:03 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 26/01/2022
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $11 million
05, 22, 25, 30, 32 & 46. Bonus 45.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
51363696-02
ONTARIO 49
18, 34, 37, 40, 46 & 49. Bonus 10.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: J-D, Q-D, 4-D, 8-H, J-S.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
3, 9, 25, 27, 34 & 39 Bonus 38.
PICK-2: 1 1
PICK-3: 1 9 9
PICK-4: 7 6 8 5
ENCORE: 1934936
DAILY KENO
4, 5, 15, 17, 19, 23, 24, 29, 36, 37,
38, 41, 44, 46, 47, 52, 57, 58, 62, 68.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 0 0
PICK-3: 4 6 7
PICK-4: 4 3 5 3
ENCORE: 5264630
DAILY KENO
5, 7, 13, 16, 19, 20, 22, 26, 36, 37,
40, 42, 43, 48, 49, 53, 59, 60, 65, 70.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
BEARS
|
BEAVER
|
CANOE
|
DONUTS
|
MITTENS
|
PINE
© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
