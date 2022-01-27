Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Jan. 26, 2022 Français

Jan 27, 2022, 00:03 ET

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 26/01/2022

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $11 million
05, 22, 25, 30, 32 & 46. Bonus 45.

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
51363696-02

ONTARIO 49
18, 34, 37, 40, 46 & 49. Bonus 10.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: J-D, Q-D, 4-D, 8-H, J-S.

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
3, 9, 25, 27, 34 & 39 Bonus 38.

PICK-2: 1 1

PICK-3: 1 9 9

PICK-4: 7 6 8 5

ENCORE: 1934936

DAILY KENO

4, 5, 15, 17, 19, 23, 24, 29, 36, 37,
38, 41, 44, 46, 47, 52, 57, 58, 62, 68.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 0 0

PICK-3: 4 6 7

PICK-4: 4 3 5 3

ENCORE: 5264630

DAILY KENO

5, 7, 13, 16, 19, 20, 22, 26, 36, 37,
40, 42, 43, 48, 49, 53, 59, 60, 65, 70.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS

BEARS

BEAVER

CANOE

DONUTS

MITTENS

PINE

