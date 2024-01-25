Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Jan. 24, 2024 Français

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 24/01/2024 

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million
01, 08, 20, 30, 31 & 34 Bonus 41. 

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
12331856-02 

ONTARIO 49
6, 25, 37, 42, 44 & 48. Bonus 32.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 10-H, 2-S, 6-H, 8-D, K-S. 

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
6, 7, 14, 15, 20 & 31 Bonus 29.

PICK-2: 4 4

PICK-3: 5 2 7

PICK-4: 6 0 5 6

ENCORE: 2460803

DAILY KENO
1, 3, 4, 7, 8, 14, 21, 28, 29, 31,
32, 43, 50, 51, 53, 55, 56, 57, 59, 60. 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 3 0

PICK-3: 6 9 9 

PICK-4: 7 8 5 1 

ENCORE: 6317274  

DAILY KENO

2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 11, 13, 16, 19, 20,
22, 24, 29, 34, 43, 45, 47, 49, 55, 58.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS 

DONUTS 

HOCKEY 

LUMBERJACK 

POUTINE 

SYRUP 

TOQUE 

