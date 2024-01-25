TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 24/01/2024

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million

01, 08, 20, 30, 31 & 34 Bonus 41.

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize

12331856-02

ONTARIO 49

6, 25, 37, 42, 44 & 48. Bonus 32.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 10-H, 2-S, 6-H, 8-D, K-S.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

J = JACK, H = HEART,

Q = QUEEN, S = SPADE,

K = KING, D = DIAMOND

A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:

6, 7, 14, 15, 20 & 31 Bonus 29.

PICK-2: 4 4

PICK-3: 5 2 7

PICK-4: 6 0 5 6

ENCORE: 2460803

DAILY KENO

1, 3, 4, 7, 8, 14, 21, 28, 29, 31,

32, 43, 50, 51, 53, 55, 56, 57, 59, 60.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 3 0

PICK-3: 6 9 9

PICK-4: 7 8 5 1

ENCORE: 6317274

DAILY KENO

2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 11, 13, 16, 19, 20,

22, 24, 29, 34, 43, 45, 47, 49, 55, 58.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS

DONUTS HOCKEY LUMBERJACK POUTINE SYRUP TOQUE

© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Ontario Lottery and Gaming (Winning Numbers)

For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716