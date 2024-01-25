Jan 25, 2024, 00:23 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 24/01/2024
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million
01, 08, 20, 30, 31 & 34 Bonus 41.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
12331856-02
ONTARIO 49
6, 25, 37, 42, 44 & 48. Bonus 32.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 10-H, 2-S, 6-H, 8-D, K-S.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
6, 7, 14, 15, 20 & 31 Bonus 29.
PICK-2: 4 4
PICK-3: 5 2 7
PICK-4: 6 0 5 6
ENCORE: 2460803
DAILY KENO
1, 3, 4, 7, 8, 14, 21, 28, 29, 31,
32, 43, 50, 51, 53, 55, 56, 57, 59, 60.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 3 0
PICK-3: 6 9 9
PICK-4: 7 8 5 1
ENCORE: 6317274
DAILY KENO
2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 11, 13, 16, 19, 20,
22, 24, 29, 34, 43, 45, 47, 49, 55, 58.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
DONUTS
HOCKEY
LUMBERJACK
POUTINE
SYRUP
TOQUE
© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE Ontario Lottery and Gaming (Winning Numbers)
For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716
