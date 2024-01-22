TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -

Monday 22/01/2024

Daily Grand Regular Draw

24, 29, 32, 44, 49 Grand No 01

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 6-D, A-D, 2-S, 4-H, J-S.

Legend: C = CLUB, H = HEART, S = SPADE, D = DIAMOND

J = JACK, Q = QUEEN, K = KING, A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO

11, 19, 24, 25, 34 & 35 Bonus 2.

PICK-2: 4 1

PICK-3: 3 6 8

PICK-4: 9 4 6 0

ENCORE: 9526441

DAILY KENO

5, 6, 10, 13, 17, 21, 28, 32, 40, 44,

48, 49, 50, 52, 55, 59, 64, 65, 68, 70.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 1 5

PICK-3: 3 3 7

PICK-4: 7 9 5 1

ENCORE: 2846128

DAILY KENO

1, 3, 7, 10, 14, 17, 21, 22, 24, 25,

31, 35, 38, 40, 44, 46, 47, 48, 51, 69.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS

BEARS CEDAR HOCKEY LACROSSE PRAIRIES TOQUE

