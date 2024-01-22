Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Jan. 22, 2024 Français

Jan 22, 2024, 23:59 ET

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -

Monday 22/01/2024 

Daily Grand Regular Draw
24, 29, 32, 44, 49 Grand No 01

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 6-D, A-D, 2-S, 4-H, J-S. 

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
11, 19, 24, 25, 34 & 35 Bonus 2.

PICK-2: 4 1

PICK-3: 3 6 8

PICK-4: 9 4 6 0

ENCORE: 9526441

DAILY KENO
5, 6, 10, 13, 17, 21, 28, 32, 40, 44,
48, 49, 50, 52, 55, 59, 64, 65, 68, 70. 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 1 5

PICK-3: 3 3 7

PICK-4: 7 9 5 1

ENCORE: 2846128

DAILY KENO
1, 3, 7, 10, 14, 17, 21, 22, 24, 25,
31, 35, 38, 40, 44, 46, 47, 48, 51, 69.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS 

BEARS 

CEDAR 

HOCKEY 

LACROSSE 

PRAIRIES 

TOQUE 

© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

