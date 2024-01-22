Jan 22, 2024, 23:59 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -
Monday 22/01/2024
Daily Grand Regular Draw
24, 29, 32, 44, 49 Grand No 01
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 6-D, A-D, 2-S, 4-H, J-S.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
11, 19, 24, 25, 34 & 35 Bonus 2.
PICK-2: 4 1
PICK-3: 3 6 8
PICK-4: 9 4 6 0
ENCORE: 9526441
DAILY KENO
5, 6, 10, 13, 17, 21, 28, 32, 40, 44,
48, 49, 50, 52, 55, 59, 64, 65, 68, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 1 5
PICK-3: 3 3 7
PICK-4: 7 9 5 1
ENCORE: 2846128
DAILY KENO
1, 3, 7, 10, 14, 17, 21, 22, 24, 25,
31, 35, 38, 40, 44, 46, 47, 48, 51, 69.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
BEARS
|
CEDAR
|
HOCKEY
|
LACROSSE
|
PRAIRIES
|
TOQUE
© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE Ontario Lottery and Gaming (Winning Numbers)
For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716
