Jan 19, 2023, 23:48 ET
Thursday 19/01/2023
Daily Grand Regular Draw
07, 09, 23, 34, 43 Grand No 05
Daily Grand Bonus Information
$25,000 a YEAR for LIFE
07, 10, 20, 31, 46
16, 30, 33, 36, 40
23, 24, 26, 38, 43
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 2-S, 4-S, Q-H, Q-C, 2-C.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
4, 18, 20, 31, 33 & 39 Bonus 5
PICK-2: 8 7
PICK-3: 5 9 8
PICK-4: 3 7 1 4
ENCORE: 3078239
DAILY KENO
1, 5, 8, 16, 18, 21, 26, 27, 34, 35,
37, 38, 39, 46, 52, 54, 55, 61, 69, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 0 9
PICK-3: 0 5 3
PICK-4: 1 1 4 9
ENCORE: 2920508
DAILY KENO
5, 7, 9, 10, 19, 20, 22, 27, 29, 35,
37, 49, 50, 51, 55, 56, 59, 62, 67, 70.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
BEARS
DONUTS
FISHING
SALMON
SKIING
TOBOGGAN
