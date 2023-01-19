Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Jan. 19, 2023 Français

OLG Winners

Jan 19, 2023, 23:48 ET

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW/ -

Thursday 19/01/2023

Daily Grand Regular Draw
07, 09, 23, 34, 43 Grand No 05 

Daily Grand Bonus Information

$25,000 a YEAR for LIFE

07, 10, 20, 31, 46

16, 30, 33, 36, 40

23, 24, 26, 38, 43

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand:  2-S, 4-S, Q-H, Q-C, 2-C.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
4, 18, 20, 31, 33 & 39 Bonus 5

PICK-2:  8 7

PICK-3:  5 9 8

PICK-4:  3 7 1 4

ENCORE:  3078239

DAILY KENO
1, 5, 8, 16, 18, 21, 26, 27, 34, 35,
37, 38, 39, 46, 52, 54, 55, 61, 69, 70.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2:  0 9

PICK-3:  0 5 3

PICK-4:  1 1 4 9

ENCORE:  2920508

DAILY KENO
5, 7, 9, 10, 19, 20, 22, 27, 29, 35,
37, 49, 50, 51, 55, 56, 59, 62, 67, 70.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS 

BEARS

DONUTS

FISHING

SALMON

SKIING

TOBOGGAN

© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

