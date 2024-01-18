Jan 18, 2024, 23:58 ET
Thursday 18/01/2024
Daily Grand Regular Draw
12, 17, 19, 23, 41 Grand No 06
Daily Grand Bonus Information
$25,000 a YEAR for LIFE
08, 20, 33, 40, 48
12, 27, 32, 46, 49
17, 35, 36, 38, 44
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: K-C, 9-D, 9-C, A-D, 6-C.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
2, 12, 14, 19, 20 & 38 Bonus 13.
PICK-2: 6 1
PICK-3: 8 0 2
PICK-4: 8 2 0 8
ENCORE: 4691425
DAILY KENO
1, 3, 8, 13, 14, 16, 18, 20, 26, 28,
37, 38, 39, 41, 46, 51, 52, 57, 60, 62.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 2 8
PICK-3: 9 3 5
PICK-4: 1 6 4 3
ENCORE: 5786426
DAILY KENO
7, 14, 15, 17, 24, 26, 28, 31, 32, 34,
39, 43, 47, 54, 55, 65, 66, 67, 68, 70.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
CANOE
|
FISH
|
MOOSE
|
NORTH
|
PRAIRIES
|
TOBOGGAN
