Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Jan. 18, 2024 Français

News provided by

Ontario Lottery and Gaming (Winning Numbers)

Jan 18, 2024, 23:58 ET

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ -

Thursday 18/01/2024

Daily Grand Regular Draw
12, 17, 19, 23, 41 Grand No 06

Daily Grand Bonus Information
$25,000 a YEAR for LIFE 

08, 20, 33, 40, 48
12, 27, 32, 46, 49
17, 35, 36, 38, 44 

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: K-C, 9-D, 9-C, A-D, 6-C.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
2, 12, 14, 19, 20 & 38 Bonus  13.

PICK-2:  6 1

PICK-3: 8 0 2

PICK-4: 8 2 0 8

ENCORE: 4691425

DAILY KENO
1, 3, 8, 13, 14, 16, 18, 20, 26, 28,
37, 38, 39, 41, 46, 51, 52, 57, 60, 62. 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2:  2 8

PICK-3:  9 3 5 

PICK-4:  1 6 4 3 

ENCORE:  5786426 

DAILY KENO
7, 14, 15, 17, 24, 26, 28, 31, 32, 34,
39, 43, 47, 54, 55, 65, 66, 67, 68, 70. 

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS

CANOE

FISH

MOOSE

NORTH

PRAIRIES

TOBOGGAN

© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Ontario Lottery and Gaming (Winning Numbers)

For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716

Organization Profile

Ontario Lottery and Gaming (Winning Numbers)