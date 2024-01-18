TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ -

Thursday 18/01/2024

Daily Grand Regular Draw

12, 17, 19, 23, 41 Grand No 06

Daily Grand Bonus Information

$25,000 a YEAR for LIFE

08, 20, 33, 40, 48

12, 27, 32, 46, 49

17, 35, 36, 38, 44

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: K-C, 9-D, 9-C, A-D, 6-C.

Legend: C = CLUB, H = HEART, S = SPADE, D = DIAMOND

J = JACK, Q = QUEEN, K = KING, A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO

2, 12, 14, 19, 20 & 38 Bonus 13.

PICK-2: 6 1

PICK-3: 8 0 2

PICK-4: 8 2 0 8

ENCORE: 4691425

DAILY KENO

1, 3, 8, 13, 14, 16, 18, 20, 26, 28,

37, 38, 39, 41, 46, 51, 52, 57, 60, 62.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 2 8

PICK-3: 9 3 5

PICK-4: 1 6 4 3

ENCORE: 5786426

DAILY KENO

7, 14, 15, 17, 24, 26, 28, 31, 32, 34,

39, 43, 47, 54, 55, 65, 66, 67, 68, 70.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS

CANOE FISH MOOSE NORTH PRAIRIES TOBOGGAN

© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Ontario Lottery and Gaming (Winning Numbers)

For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716