Jan 17, 2024, 23:55 ET

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 17/01/2024 

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw 
08, 10, 11, 25, 29 & 37 Bonus No 45 

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
27065618-01 

ONTARIO 49
8, 27, 32, 33, 35 & 47 Bonus 9.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: Q-C, J-S, 2-S, 5-C, A-D. 

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
1, 3, 5, 8, 25 & 38 Bonus 27.

PICK-2: 9 3

PICK-3: 7 5 2

PICK-4: 3 7 5 9

ENCORE: 6069597

DAILY KENO
9, 20, 22, 23, 27, 28, 31, 32, 34, 36,
37, 40, 42, 43, 52, 59, 61, 64, 66, 69. 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 1   7

PICK-3: 6   0   1

PICK-4: 2   8   8   9

ENCORE:  9249932

DAILY KENO
1, 4, 5, 10, 14, 15, 16, 23, 24, 32, 
34, 45, 50, 51, 53, 57, 61, 65, 66, 67. 

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS 

CANOE 

DEER 

DONUTS 

LACROSSE 

SKATES 

SYRUP 

