TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 17/01/2024

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw

08, 10, 11, 25, 29 & 37 Bonus No 45

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize

27065618-01

ONTARIO 49

8, 27, 32, 33, 35 & 47 Bonus 9.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: Q-C, J-S, 2-S, 5-C, A-D.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

J = JACK, H = HEART,

Q = QUEEN, S = SPADE,

K = KING, D = DIAMOND

A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:

1, 3, 5, 8, 25 & 38 Bonus 27.

PICK-2: 9 3

PICK-3: 7 5 2

PICK-4: 3 7 5 9

ENCORE: 6069597

DAILY KENO

9, 20, 22, 23, 27, 28, 31, 32, 34, 36,

37, 40, 42, 43, 52, 59, 61, 64, 66, 69.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 1 7

PICK-3: 6 0 1

PICK-4: 2 8 8 9

ENCORE: 9249932

DAILY KENO

1, 4, 5, 10, 14, 15, 16, 23, 24, 32,

34, 45, 50, 51, 53, 57, 61, 65, 66, 67.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS

CANOE DEER DONUTS LACROSSE SKATES SYRUP

SOURCE Ontario Lottery and Gaming (Winning Numbers)

For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716