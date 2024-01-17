Jan 17, 2024, 23:55 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 17/01/2024
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
08, 10, 11, 25, 29 & 37 Bonus No 45
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
27065618-01
ONTARIO 49
8, 27, 32, 33, 35 & 47 Bonus 9.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: Q-C, J-S, 2-S, 5-C, A-D.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
1, 3, 5, 8, 25 & 38 Bonus 27.
PICK-2: 9 3
PICK-3: 7 5 2
PICK-4: 3 7 5 9
ENCORE: 6069597
DAILY KENO
9, 20, 22, 23, 27, 28, 31, 32, 34, 36,
37, 40, 42, 43, 52, 59, 61, 64, 66, 69.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 1 7
PICK-3: 6 0 1
PICK-4: 2 8 8 9
ENCORE: 9249932
DAILY KENO
1, 4, 5, 10, 14, 15, 16, 23, 24, 32,
34, 45, 50, 51, 53, 57, 61, 65, 66, 67.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
CANOE
|
DEER
|
DONUTS
|
LACROSSE
|
SKATES
|
SYRUP
© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE Ontario Lottery and Gaming (Winning Numbers)
For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716
Share this article