Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Jan. 17, 2022
Jan 18, 2022, 00:01 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -
Monday 17/01/2022
Daily Grand Regular Draw
06, 16, 42, 45, 46 Grand No 06
Daily Grand Bonus Information
$25,000 a YEAR for LIFE
03, 07, 09, 19, 41
08, 25, 43, 47, 48
11, 20, 31, 37, 43
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 8-H, 4-C, Q-S, 6-D, 7-D.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
8, 10, 13, 26, 31 & 37 Bonus 32.
PICK-2: 4 2
PICK-3: 7 4 0
PICK-4: 0 5 1 0
ENCORE: 1613401
DAILY KENO
2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 12, 18, 19, 20, 34,
36, 37, 39, 41, 43, 48, 50, 52, 59, 66.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 5 4
PICK-3: 6 8 7
PICK-4: 6 7 7 3
ENCORE: 2313229
DAILY KENO
7, 9, 13, 15, 20, 22, 24, 25, 28, 31,
33, 41, 43, 44, 47, 52, 56, 60, 62, 63.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
CHIPMUNK
|
FISH
|
FOREST
|
FREEDOM
|
PADDLE
|
SNOWMOBILE
