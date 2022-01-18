Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Jan. 17, 2022

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -

Monday 17/01/2022

Daily Grand Regular Draw
06, 16, 42, 45, 46 Grand No 06

Daily Grand Bonus Information

$25,000 a YEAR for LIFE
03, 07, 09, 19, 41
08, 25, 43, 47, 48
11, 20, 31, 37, 43

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 8-H, 4-C, Q-S, 6-D, 7-D.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
8, 10, 13, 26, 31 & 37 Bonus 32.

PICK-2: 4 2

PICK-3: 7 4 0

PICK-4: 0 5 1 0

ENCORE: 1613401

DAILY KENO
2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 12, 18, 19, 20, 34,
36, 37, 39, 41, 43, 48, 50, 52, 59, 66.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 5 4

PICK-3: 6 8 7

PICK-4: 6 7 7 3

ENCORE: 2313229

DAILY KENO
7, 9, 13, 15, 20, 22, 24, 25, 28, 31,
33, 41, 43, 44, 47, 52, 56, 60, 62, 63.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS

CHIPMUNK

FISH

FOREST

FREEDOM

PADDLE

SNOWMOBILE

