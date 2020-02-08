Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - February 7, 2020 Français
Feb 08, 2020, 00:02 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2020 /CNW/ -
Friday 07/02/2020
LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $40 million
LottoMax MAIN Draw
21, 24, 26, 31, 36, 48 & 49 Bonus 39
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 2-D, A-S, 2-H, J-H, 5-H.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGADICE LOTTO:
15, 17, 20, 23, 26 & 29 Bonus 39.
PICK-2: 7 9
PICK-3: 3 8 2
PICK-4: 5 0 8 8
ENCORE: 0254284
DAILY KENO
4, 7, 10, 11, 17, 19, 25, 26, 28, 30,
32, 33, 34, 41, 43, 46, 54, 57, 64, 66.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 0 6
PICK-3: 9 8 5
PICK-4: 9 3 0 6
ENCORE: 5102428
DAILY KENO
12, 18, 20, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 32, 38,
40, 50, 51, 52, 56, 59, 60, 65, 68, 70.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
BEAVER
|
FISH
|
POUTINE
|
PRAIRIES
|
SALMON
|
SNOW
© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
