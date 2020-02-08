Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - February 7, 2020 Français

OLG Winners

Feb 08, 2020, 00:02 ET

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2020 /CNW/ -

Friday 07/02/2020

LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $40 million

LottoMax MAIN Draw
21, 24, 26, 31, 36, 48 & 49 Bonus 39

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 2-D, A-S, 2-H, J-H, 5-H.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
15, 17, 20, 23, 26 & 29 Bonus 39.

PICK-2: 7  9

PICK-3: 3  8   2

PICK-4: 5  0   8   8

ENCORE: 0254284

DAILY KENO
 4,  7, 10, 11, 17, 19, 25, 26, 28, 30,
32, 33, 34, 41, 43, 46, 54, 57, 64, 66.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2:  0   6 

PICK-3:  9   8   5 

PICK-4:  9   3   0   6

ENCORE: 5102428

DAILY KENO
12, 18, 20, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 32, 38,
40, 50, 51, 52, 56, 59, 60, 65, 68, 70.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS

BEAVER

FISH

POUTINE

PRAIRIES

SALMON

SNOW

