Feb 23, 2023, 00:02 ET

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 22/02/2023

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million
03, 19, 24, 25, 27 & 43 Bonus No 34 

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
43694836-01 

ONTARIO 49
9, 11, 15, 21, 31 & 44. Bonus 23. 

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 2-D, 6-C, K-H, 6-D, 4-D. 

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
5, 10, 14, 20, 22 & 25 Bonus 27. 

PICK-2: 5 9

PICK-3: 1 5 9

PICK-4: 1 0 0 0

ENCORE: 5987230 

DAILY KENO
7, 14, 16, 17, 21, 24, 27, 28, 32, 36,
37, 43, 48, 51, 52, 54, 58, 59, 62, 65. 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 5 8

PICK-3: 0 2 5

PICK-4: 2 8 3 2

ENCORE: 7951082  

DAILY KENO
3, 7, 9, 14, 16, 20, 21, 24, 28, 29,
33, 37, 38, 54, 55, 56, 60, 68, 69, 70. 

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS 

CURLING

FISH

LACROSSE

MAPLE

NORTH

SKIING

