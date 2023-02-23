Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - February 22, 2023 Français
Feb 23, 2023, 00:02 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 22/02/2023
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million
03, 19, 24, 25, 27 & 43 Bonus No 34
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
43694836-01
ONTARIO 49
9, 11, 15, 21, 31 & 44. Bonus 23.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 2-D, 6-C, K-H, 6-D, 4-D.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
5, 10, 14, 20, 22 & 25 Bonus 27.
PICK-2: 5 9
PICK-3: 1 5 9
PICK-4: 1 0 0 0
ENCORE: 5987230
DAILY KENO
7, 14, 16, 17, 21, 24, 27, 28, 32, 36,
37, 43, 48, 51, 52, 54, 58, 59, 62, 65.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 5 8
PICK-3: 0 2 5
PICK-4: 2 8 3 2
ENCORE: 7951082
DAILY KENO
3, 7, 9, 14, 16, 20, 21, 24, 28, 29,
33, 37, 38, 54, 55, 56, 60, 68, 69, 70.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
CURLING
|
FISH
|
LACROSSE
|
MAPLE
|
NORTH
|
SKIING
© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716
Share this article